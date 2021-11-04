Courtney Henggeler Celebrates Ralph Macchio’s 60th Birthday

Over the past four decades, Ralph Macchio has made his mark in the entertainment industry. Throughout the years, the actor appeared in several acclaimed films, including “The Outsiders,” “My Cousin Vinny,” and “The Karate Kid.” The father-of-two is currently reprising his role of Daniel LaRusso on the “Karate Kid” spin-off series “Cobra Kai.”

Macchio turned 60-years-old on November 4, 2021. Courtney Henggeler, who portrays Daniel’s wife Amanda LaRusso on “Cobra Kai,” took to Instagram to celebrate her co-star’s birthday.

Courtney Henggeler Uploaded an Instagram Post in Celebration of Ralph Macchio’s Birthday

On November 4, Henggeler shared a snap of her and Macchio with her Instagram followers. The photo showed the on-screen love interests standing next to each other outside of what appears to be an airport. Henggeler wore a “Cobra Kai” baseball hat.

In the caption of the post, the actress shared that she was a fan of the “Karate Kid” franchise when she was a child. She joked that she had a particular fondness for Pat Morita, who famously portrayed Daniel’s kind sensei, Mr. Miyagi.

“It seems like only yesterday 7 year old Courtney was watching the Karate Kid thinking, ‘Gee, I wonder if that will be my future husband…’ I’m obviously referring to Pat Morita. But then my mom reminded me that I was 7 and he’s like 43 and I’m pretty sure that’s illegal,” read a portion of the post.

The 42-year-old then referenced that the LaRusso family often gets into fights on “Cobra Kai.”

“The next logical step was to hold out 30 years until I could meet Ralph Macchio and make a fake family with violent tendencies with him. And here we are. Happy Birthday Ralph! I’m so happy to be fake married to a 60 year old,” wrote Henggeler.

Macchio was quick to comment on the post.

“Love love. Thank you! A signature post ~ expected nothing less. [clapping hands emoji],” wrote the 60-year-old.

Macchio’s adult children, Daniel and Julia Macchio, also responded to Henggeler in the comments section.

“Why am I crying? Wait. I’m not crying. Are you crying? Who’s crying? Oh wait, yep it is me. I’m definitely crying,” wrote Julia.

“I think you are officially queen of captions [two crying laughing emojis],” commented Daniel.

Courtney Henggeler Spoke About Ralph Macchio in January 2021

While speaking to CBS Local News in January 2021, Courtney Henggeler spoke highly of Macchio. She explained that she once went to the Atlanta airport with the actor, where he was surrounded by fans.

“I don’t know how they knew that Ralph was coming at the very moment — swarms of people, they were just pushing me out of the way and they were like, ‘Ralph, Ralph, Ralph!’” recalled the actress.

The mother-of-two went on to say that Macchio was courteous to the fans who had approached him.

“He’s a pro and he’s so kind and he gives everyone his time and he’s so generous and he’s lovely,” asserted Henggeler.

The actress also shared that Macchio “always has a million stories” about his time working on notable movies and television series.

“You just feel like you’ll never catch up to the body of work that Ralph Macchio has in his experience. Obviously I probably never will,” said the “Big Bang Theory” actress.

