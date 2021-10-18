Why Courtney Henggeler Compared Herself to ‘a White Walker’

“Cobra Kai” star Courtney Henggeler plays Amanda LaRusso, Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) wife and co-owner of the LaRusso Auto Group. The actress appears to be close with her co-star Vanessa Rubio, who plays Carmen Diaz. On October 17, Rubio uploaded two pictures of herself and Henggeler on Instagram. In the first picture, Henggeler and Rubio smiled brightly while looking at the camera. The actresses moved closer for the following snap. In the photos, Henggeler wore a beige coat over a white top, while Rubio sported what appears to be a plum-colored tank top.

“Women just want to have dinner. I love the giggles and Amazonian recharge with @courtneyhenggeler [pink heart emoji],” wrote Rubio in the post’s caption.

Henggeler was quick to respond to the post in the comments section. In her comment, she compared herself to the frightening ice creatures, called White Walkers, from the HBO series “Game of Thrones.”

“What very opposite seasons we seem to be representing. You’re all sexy and summery and I’m a white walker,” wrote the actress, seemingly in reference to her layered look.

Jesse Kove, who is the son of “Cobra Kai” star Martin Kove, also commented on the post.

“So cute,” wrote Jesse, who played David, an athlete who bullies a young John Kreese, in “Cobra Kai” season 3.

Rubio seemed to appreciate Jesse’s response and left two red heart emojis in the comments section as a response.

Courtney Henggeler Had an Important Scene With Martin Kove in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3

As fans are aware, Henggeler had an important scene with Martin Kove during the third season of “Cobra Kai.” In season 3, episode 5, Amanda is fed up with how Kreese’s students have been treating the teenagers who practice at her husband’s dojo, Miyagi-Do Karate. She fearlessly faces off the Cobra Kai dojo owner and ends up slapping him.

Henggeler spoke about the scene with Kove during a January 2021 interview with SmartEntertainmentGroup.com, alongside her on-screen daughter Mary Mouser. She quipped that “it’s really great to slap a grown man.” She then noted that she “never get[s] to work with Martin,” as her character is “always on the Miyagi-Do side of things.” She went on to say that she was “very nervous but excited” to perform the stunt with Kove.

“He was very cool with me. He showed me how to do the slap without actually slapping over and over again, super patient, really cool, feeling really confident about myself. They were getting their shots, everyone was feeling really good, they were like, ‘Okay we’ll do that take one more time.’ And then I smacked him in the face. And I don’t think he’s ever forgiven me since,” quipped Henggeler.

Courtney Henggeler Spoke About the Success of ‘Cobra Kai’

During a January 2021 interview with CBS Local News, Courtney Henggeler shared why she believes that “Cobra Kai” has become such a successful show. She noted that she “think[s] it just has something for everybody.” She explained that her co-stars and the characters they play are “so different and unique.”

“For the younger audience, there’s everything they need, for people who are just die-hard ‘Karate Kid’ fans, you have all of the nostalgia there and it’s great to see where everyone has been for the last 30 years and what they’ve been up to and you know, how their lives have evolved,” said Henggeler.

