Cobra Kai Creator Reveals If COVID Will Be a Storyline in Season 4

Since the pandemic hit, a few popular television shows, like “Shameless,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “This is Us,” have used COVID-19 as a plot device. This may have led some fans of “Cobra Kai” to wonder if the show’s fourth season, which currently is in production, will also incorporate the coronavirus.

One of the show’s co-creators and executive producers, Jon Hurwitz, recently addressed if characters will be affected by the pandemic on Twitter. On April 24, a Twitter user with the handle @CameronBranco asked if fans can expect COVID-19 to be included in the upcoming season.

“Will Covid be integrated into the story of season 4? Will it exist in the universe or be ignored? I’m kinda hoping it’s ignored personally,” wrote the social media user.

Hurwitz responded by noting that the show takes place during the years 2018 and 2019 before the coronavirus was an issue.

“Our timeline still has us in a pre-Covid world. #CobraKai,” wrote Hurwitz.

Ralph Macchio Commented On How He Believed Daniel Would React to the Pandemic

While Daniel LaRusso will not have to deal with COVID-19, Ralph Macchio revealed how he believed his character would react to the pandemic during a January interview on the “Sway” podcast.

“LaRusso would certainly have everyone washing their hands in Miyagi holy water,” joked the actor.

Macchio has been personally affected by the pandemic. His wife, Phyllis Fierro, is a Covid-19 healthcare worker. In a January interview on “The View,” the actor mentioned how Fierro has been handling working as a nurse practitioner based in New York during this difficult time.

‘It’s tough, um, a lot of what she does is dealing with the families and, uh, palliative medicine. She’s a nurse practitioner and dealing with, um, that — that end of life scenario or how to manage, um, you know, being apart and going through this. It is — it is hero work and I am so proud of her and — but she’s doing well,” said Macchio.

The 59-year-old also briefly mentioned his wife’s job during an interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” He noted that she is considered “one of the heroes of the family.”

“In her line of work, which is often dealing with the families of the patients that are — as well as the patients themselves, you know, it’s — that she bridges that gap of helping manage those very difficult decisions, you know. So it is, it’s hero work, you know, it really is,” explained the father-of-two.

The Pandemic Caused the Production of the Show’s Fourth Season To Be Paused

The pandemic also caused the production of “Cobra Kai” to be briefly paused. In a January interview with Inverse, Macchio explained that the cast and crew had not started shooting because of the pandemic.

“We’re waiting. We have the green light. It’s just a question of when that’s happening. We’re getting in shape,” said the actor.

One of the show’s other co-creators, Josh Heald, gave similar information while speaking to Pop Culture at the start of the year.

“COVID has thrown a wrench into everyone’s plans for exactly when production begins. But our expectation is in early 2021, we will be in production,” said Heald.

Despite the delay, the show’s fourth season is set to be released on Netflix in late 2021.

READ NEXT: Was Ralph Macchio Upset at Hilary Swank for Starring in Karate Kid 4?