Cobra Kai Creator Hints at Terry Silver’s Storyline in Season 4

The fourth season of “Cobra Kai” will feature the character Terry Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffith. The businessman originally appeared in the third installment of the franchise. In the 1989 martial arts movie, Silver decides the best way to save John Kreese (Martin Kove) from financial ruin is to manipulate and harass Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). In “Cobra Kai” season 3, the unhinged billionaire makes an appearance in a few flashbacks that depict his time serving in the Vietnam War, alongside Kreese.

Jon Hurwitz Hinted At Terry Silver’s Storyline in the Upcoming Season

During a recent interview on the “Shea Anything” podcast, one of the show’s creators and executive producers, Jon Hurwitz, shared some information about Silver’s storyline in “Cobra Kai” season 4. He first joked that he believed the screenwriter of “The Karate Kid Part III,” Robert Mark Kamen, purposefully gave the character the last name Silver for one specific reason.

“It’s fun, we say, you know he’s Terry Silver and I think it was intentional — that they knew that 35 years later we’d make a TV series where he’s a silver fox on the show. So it’s working out perfectly,” said the writer.

Hurwitz went on to say that Silver “is a huge part of season 4” and suggested that his presence in the show’s third season holds significance.

“You know, we dig deep on him, you know, there’s a reason why we introduced the character in Vietnam flashbacks in season 3 and you know, as the series goes forward you get to know more about that character and, you know, what makes him tick so there’s some fun surprises ahead and some Terry that you love and it’s going to be a blast for everyone to see,” said the executive producer.

Hurwitz Has Previously Shared Comments About Terry Silver

This is not the first time that Hurwitz has discussed Terry Silver. While being interviewed on the “Cobra Kai Kompanion” podcast, the executive producer explained the show’s writers believed the season 3 flashbacks “helped deepen Kreese’s story” and “Terry’s story,” in a way that would allow viewers to have a better understanding of the character.

“When we’re bringing him into the world of this show people who are not as familiar with ‘Karate Kid III’ have a level of information that we think was important for present day Terry to be entering the world with. So we know who this man was pre-‘Karate Kid III’ and we know what he’s like in ‘Karate Kid III’ and so that when we bring him into the story now there’s an even richer kind of legacy to the character,” explained the writer.

While speaking to Deadline in July, one of the show’s other co-creators, Hayden Schlossberg, also briefly mentioned Terry Silver. He gave limited information about the character’s role in the fourth season. He told the publication:

People are going to have to tune in to Season 4 to find out [laughs]. For now, we’ll say we’ve been looking forward to working with Thomas Ian Griffith for a long time and we were very patient with ourselves to find the right moment, and Season 4 is that moment.

The fourth season of “Cobra Kai” will likely be available to watch toward the end of the year.

