‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Comment on Season 4 Release Date

Since the third season of “Cobra Kai” debuted on January 1, 2021, fans have been curious when new episodes will be released. Fortunately for members of the “Karate Kid” fandom, the wait will not be too much longer. According to Deadline, Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer, stated that viewers will be able to stream season 4 sometime “in Q4,” which consists of the months of October, November, and December.

The Creators of “Cobra Kai” Commented on When Fans Can Expect New Episodes

During a July 2021 interview with the “Cobra Kai Kompanion” podcast, two of the show’s creators, Jon Hurwitz and Josh Heald, commented on when fans can expect the fourth season to premiere. Hurwitz gave a vague answer and insisted that he does want to give fans more information about the upcoming season. He stated that “sometimes” it is difficult to know exact dates “when you’re dealing with a company like Netflix.”

“There’s so many elements that go into the decision making for like release dates and when trailers are coming out and all that stuff,” explained the writer. “That’s beyond just us wanting you know the images out in the world and wanting the info out there. You know, we always want the fans to get as much as they can as possible but there’s a whole process for everything.”

Hurwitz asserted, however, that season 4 will come out in a few months.

“We can say that you will get the show. And I think we’re confident that you will get it in quarter four this year because, you know, the head honcho at Netflix [Ted Sarandos] has put that into the ether,” said the executive producer.

Heald then joked that he refrains from “engag[ing] with anybody about anything” regarding the marketing of the show so that he does not give out any incorrect information.

“I’m just surprised. At some point I’ll turn on Netflix and ‘oh there [season 4] is, how long has it been up?’” quipped the writer.

He went on to say that they do have “a cohesive, strong plan” in place of when an official trailer will premiere as well as the release date for season 4.

“We know some stuff that we can’t, we can’t divulge at this stage,” asserted Heald.

Hurwitz shared similar information and promised fans that “there’s some fun stuff coming up.”

Terry Silver Will Be in the Upcoming Season

While the show’s creators have remained secretive about the upcoming season, fans have been made aware that Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) will be helping out ruthless sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) in the new episodes. The character, who first appeared in the third installment of the martial arts film franchise, is a deranged businessman who is intensely loyal to Kreese.

According to The Wrap, Hurwitz, Heald, and the show’s other co-creator Hayden Schlossberg released a statement about Griffith continuing Silver’s storyline in season 4, which read: