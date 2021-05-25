Ralph Macchio Addresses the Theory That Daniel Is a Villain

In the 1984 martial arts film “The Karate Kid,” Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) is an underdog with a heart of gold. Soon after he moves to Reseda, California from New Jersey, he takes a liking to Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue), much to her ex-boyfriend Johnny Lawrence’s (William “Billy” Zabka) dismay. The Cobra Kai student begins to violently bully Daniel and beats him up to the point where he nearly loses consciousness. To defend himself, the New Jersey native receives karate lessons from his apartment’s maintenance man, Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita). After a relatively short amount of training, Daniel faces off Cobra Kai students at the 1984 All Valley Tournament. During the final round, he defeats Johnny by kicking him in the face.

The acclaimed series “Cobra Kai” takes place three decades after Daniel was named the 1984 All Valley champion. In the show, both Johnny and Daniel’s perspectives are presented to the audience. While the owner of the LaRusso Auto Group is still presented as a good person, his judgment is often clouded by his emotions and past resentments. For this reason, more than a few fans have decided that the character is the real bully in the entirety of the martial arts franchise.

Ralph Macchio Addressed the Theory That Daniel Is a Villain During a Recent Panel

According to Pop Culture, Ralph Macchio addressed the belief that Daniel is a villain while speaking on the Paley Front Row panel. He revealed that when he was in his 20s, he would have had an issue with this fan theory.

“In ‘83 when I was making the film, I would have thought it was preposterous and just ridiculous. Like impossible,” said the actor.

Macchio also disclosed that he was initially perplexed about the internet debates surrounding the legitimacy of Daniel’s 1984 All Valley win.

“Once it came around — once the internet was invented and once, you know, people started talking about the illegal kick and everything else, it became — at first, it was like, ‘What?’” said the actor.

The 59-year-old went on to say that he appreciated that fans were engaging in these arguments, as it proved that “The Karate Kid” stood the test of time.

“And then all of a sudden it’s like, ‘Wow, it’s 15 years, it’s 18 years, it’s 24 years, and people are talking.’ That’s kind of great because that means it’s relevant. And it’s in the consciousness of the fabric of Americana or the world for that matter and that movies are defined based on time and where they sit in history. And the fact that they’re still talking about ours before the “Cobra Kai” series ignited was, you know, just proof that it struck a chord and meant something to people,” said the actor.

Ralph Macchio Discussed the All Valley Kick During a January Interview

During a January interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Macchio discussed the controversy about Daniel taking home first place during the 1984 All Valley. He revealed that he does not buy into the “internet fan theory that the kick was not legal.” He noted that before the final round Daniel had been injured “by an illegal leg sweep by a teammate of” Johnny. The actor also pointed out that the referee “say[s] point winner” following the infamous crane kick. Macchio then asserted that Johnny was partially at fault for getting kicked.

“The opponent, who shall remain nameless at this point, literally, arguably charged — e=ran into the kick. LaRusso had nothing to do but defend himself,” said the actor.

To see more of Macchio, check out the first three seasons of “Cobra Kai,” available on Netflix.

