WATCH: Daniel & Johnny’s Garage Fight Scene in ‘Cobra Kai’

Ever since it first premiered as a YouTube Red series in 2018, Cobra Kai has impressed fans with its incredibly choreographed fight scenes. As expected, the show’s latest season had no shortage of action sequences. In particular, Season 3, Episode 2, titled “Nature Vs. Nurture,” showcased Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) amazing karate skills. In the scene, which can be watched below, the rivals pair up to fight numerous men in a garage.

Daniel Enlists Johnny’s Help To Find Robby Keene

Those who have watched Cobra Kai Season 3 are aware that before the fight Daniel had enlisted Johnny’s help to find his son Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), who has been missing since the events of Season 2, Episode 10.

During Season 3, Episode 1, Daniel finds out that a 1993 Dodge Caravan was missing from the LaRusso Auto Group’s lot and pieces together that Robby had taken the vehicle. He attempts to find his former student through the car’s GPS but discovers that the teenager had discarded the device.

Eventually, Daniel goes to Johnny’s apartment and convinces him that they should look for Robby as a team, stating,

I got a lead on Robby. I’ve been trying to find him on my own but I thought maybe you’d like to help. Look, I don’t want to be here any more than you. But I know we both want Robby to be safe. He’s out there somewhere. He doesn’t have anyone to help him. The whole reason these kids got into trouble was because of us. We can’t let them suffer because of our issues. The way to end this is by working together.

During the following episode, the senseis visit Robby’s former partners-in-crime Trey (Terayle Hill) and Cruz (Jeff Kaplan) in prison. After Johnny hits Cruz a few times, Trey discloses that Robby may be “at Tech Town in Panorama City.”

Johnny and Daniel soon find themselves at a gas station near Tech Town, where they see a Dodge Caravan. Johnny hops into the driver’s seat, and a car chase ensues until the driver of the stolen vehicle pulls up in front of a car garage.

As the scene above shows Johnny and a reluctant Daniel follow him into the building. The latter implores Johnny to contact the police, which the men inside overhear.

When confronted over the remark about contacting the cops, Daniel says he will not call the authorities and says, “we can work this out.”

Johnny, however, resorts to violence, and a fight breaks out. Both Daniel and Johnny — who are in their 50s — manage to handle themselves against multiple men. Johnny throws what appears to be a wrench at the man who was driving the Dodge Caravan, momentarily immobilizing him.

He does manage to get up and runs off. Johnny tackles him and shouts, “the kid you got the van from, where is he?”

When the man states he does not know Robby’s whereabouts, Johnny raises his fist, but an alarmed Daniel intervenes. Johnny turns to face Daniel and throws a punch. The two briefly fight and Johnny gets in a final kick, before, asking, “What’s the matter with you?”

“What, me? What were you trying to kill that guy?” retorts Daniel.

The owner of Eagle Fang Karate asserts that the man “knew where Robby was,” which Daniel disagrees with, calling him a “lunatic.” Daniel storms off with Johnny close behind.

Johnny Departs Without Being on Good Terms With Daniel

The men share choice words, and Johnny implies that Daniel’s teaching style ultimately caused Robby to harm Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña). Daniel pauses for a moment and then sneers, “I’m willing to admit when I fail, okay? And maybe I did. But maybe he has a little too much of you in him.”

He looks as though he regrets the harsh statement and Johnny turns away. He drives off in the Dodge Caravan, with Daniel calling after him, saying, “You better return that car to the dealership.”

To see if the men reconcile, be sure to watch Cobra Kai Season 3, available on Netflix.

