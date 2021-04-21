PHOTOS: An Inside Look at Daniel LaRusso’s $2.65 Million Mansion

As fans of “Cobra Kai” are aware, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his family live in a gorgeous mansion located in Encino, California. Being able to afford such a beautiful home is quite an accomplishment for Daniel, as he once resided in a small Reseda apartment with his single mother. After his trip to Okinawa, Japan in the summer of 1985, he also was effectively homeless and had to live with Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita).

The LaRusso Home Is Currently for Sale

The spacious six bedroom home that is used on “Cobra Kai” is currently up for sale, as reported by The Daily Mail. The publication noted that the “Tuscan-style villa has been listed for $2.65 million.” Even though the show takes place in the San Fernando Valley, the home “is actually located in Marietta, Georgia,” which is about 30 minutes away from Atlanta where most of the show is filmed.

The home’s listing noted that the 9,214 square feet property is known as Villa Flora. A few of the home’s unique amenities are a koi pond, cathedral ceilings, and an unusual master bathroom. The New York Post reported the bathroom’s shower does not fit the aesthetic of the modern Mediterranean-style mansion. The publication described it as “something leftover from the Roman ruins.”

As previously mentioned, Daniel does not come from a wealthy background, so some fans may be curious how he could afford such an incredible property on the show. The father of two and his wife Amanda own the lucrative car dealership, the LaRusso Auto-Group.

Daniel Explains Why He Became a Car Salesman in the Show’s Third Season

In season 3, episode 3, titled “Now You’re Gonna Pay,” Daniel reveals that his late mentor Mr. Miyagi inspired him to start the business.

“You know when I was a kid I wanted my own car so bad. My mom had this station wagon. It was such a piece of junk. We literally had to push it to get the engine started. And then Mr. Miyagi gave me that ‘47 Ford and that was the best day of my life. Ever since I’ve been in love with cars. That’s why Mr. Miyagi pushed me into sales. Wasn’t my idea. I thought car salesmen were sleazy… but Mr. Miyagi told me ‘Daniel-San must follow passion, man who works for passion always richer than man who work for money,’” says Daniel.

While Daniel’s career has afforded him a luxurious lifestyle, Ralph Macchio revealed he was initially unhappy that his character was a car salesman. During a 2018 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the actor suggested that he believed Daniel would have been better suited for a different career path.

“There was a decent amount that felt like not necessarily where I would have gone if I wrote it. Fortunately, I didn’t write it, and [the show’s co-creators] Jon [Hurwitz], Josh [Heald], and Hayden [Schlossberg] did. So I had to let go and trust the fan fiction of it all,” explained Macchio. “As far as being the auto king of the San Fernando Valley and doing these car commercials, I probably wouldn’t have gone in that direction. I said, ‘I see it’s funny, we just need to make it real.’ And we found that balance together.”

