Cobra Kai Creator Replies to Question on Possible Deaths in Season 4

The acclaimed martial arts series “Cobra Kai” has received many accolades for its humor, expert use of nostalgia, and impressive fight sequences. While it may not be recognized as a drama, the show also has a fair amount of emotional moments. Some of the most poignant scenes involve Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) honoring his late sensei Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita). For example, during the show’s third season, Daniel visits Miyagi’s hometown Tomi Village, in Okinawa, Japan, where he runs into his ex-girlfriend, Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita). After getting lunch, the former couple goes to Kumiko’s house, and she translates two letters Miyagi wrote the week before he died.

On March 25, the show’s co-creator and executive producer Jon Hurwitz revealed on Twitter that there will be another heartbreaking scene in “Cobra Kai” season 4, which is currently in production.

“We shot several scenes today that will make you laugh. Then tonight, we shot a scene that will make you cry. Apologies in advance. But you will love the performances. #CobraKai,” read the post.

Hurwitz Weighed In on if Fans Can “Expect” a Death in “Cobra Kai” Season 4

The writer shared similar sentiments during a recent Twitter exchange with a “Cobra Kai” fan. On April 24, Twitter user Nick Paulo asked Hurwitz, “What kind of emotions can you expect from S4? Will there be any deaths this season.”

The show’s executive producer gave a vague answer to the questions, presumably to prevent any spoilers.

“You can expect all of the emotions! No comment when it comes to deaths. #CobraKai,” responded the writer.

Not much information about the show’s upcoming season has been released to the public. Earlier this month, Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer, announced that season 4 will premiere on the streaming platform later this year. During a January interview with /Films, Hurwitz, along with the show’s other co-creators, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg, briefly commented on the fourth season’s storyline. Heald referenced that in the season 3 finale, former rivals Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) and Daniel made an alliance to defeat John Kreese’s (Martin Kove) Cobra Kai dojo at the upcoming All Valley Tournament. He told the publication:

This is the first time that Johnny and Daniel are looking at each other and really finding the most common of ground to put their heads together and get on the same path towards trying to beat Kreese, this monster that they can both agree on. So the fun of season 4 is going to be starting to decide will these guys actually be able to stay on that path that they’ve now decided to embark on together.

The Creator of the “Karate Kid” Franchise Has Confirmed That Terry Silver Will Be In Season 4

During the /Films interview, the show’s creators did not confirm nor deny that Thomas Ian Griffith will play Terry Silver in “Cobra Kai” season 4. As fans of the martial arts franchise are aware, the character is a friend of John Kreese and attempts to humiliate Daniel LaRusso at the 1985 All Valley in “The Karate Kid Part III.”

While Hurwitz, Heald, and Schlossberg have been tight-lipped if Griffith will return to the franchise, the creator of the “Karate Kid” franchise, Robert Mark Kamen revealed that he will be featured on the show. In a March interview, uploaded on the Cobra Kai Theory YouTube channel, the writer stated that Silver “will be in season 4 and season 5 of ‘Cobra Kai.’” He also revealed that he talked to Griffith “before [the actor] went down to Atlanta to shoot season 4” to give him tips on how to play the iconic villain in the series.

