Gianni DeCenzo Dishes on Demetri & Yasmine’s Relationship In Season 4

Despite getting off to a rocky start, Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) and Yasmine (Annalisa Cochrane) start dating in the third season of Cobra Kai. In the first season, Yasmine was one of the most popular students at West Valley High School, and her friends would often bully Demetri. However, her popularity plummets after former nerd Aisha (Nichole Brown) gives her wedgie at a party. During the third season, she gets closer to Demetri. When he comes to school wearing a cast after Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) breaks his arm, Kyler (Joe Seo) immediately draws a phallic symbol on it. Yasmine takes pity on him and remedies the situation by writing something suggestive on the cast that inflates Demetri’s ego. The pair is later seen kissing at school before being interrupted by Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) and Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser). While Yasmine insists that they are not dating, Demetri privately tells Miguel and Sam that he’s “101% in love.”

Gianni DeCenzo Commented On the Future of His Character’s Relationship

During a January interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gianni DeCenzo commented on his character’s relationship with Yasmine. He referenced the scene in the show’s second episode, where Miguel, Hawk, and Demetri look longing at Samantha, Moon (Hannah Kepple), and Yasmine. The actor noted that each of the teenagers eventually dates the girl they had their eye on.

“We’re in the cafeteria right and we’re looking across from the table to the other popular girls and we actually kind of all section off with each other, you know, we partner up. So it’s kind of cool to see now in Season 3 Demetri kind of gets his dream girl,” said the actor.

He also revealed how it was like to film his on-screen kiss with Cochrane.

“Luckily Annalisa who plays Yasmine was just absolutely amazing so it went smoothly. But on a set in front of cameras is not the most romantic set up. It’s not a very romantic place,” asserted the 19-year-old.

DeCenzo also relayed how he believed Yasmine and Demetri’s relationship will play out in Cobra Kai Season 4, which is currently in production.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen for Season 4, but I think that that’s definitely gonna kind of develop more. Right now Yasmine, she’s kind of denying it but you can’t deny Demetri. He’s a stud, you know. He’s got those amazing disproportionate limbs. What’s not to love,” said the actor.

He then proceeded to compare Demetri and Yasmine to a former celebrity couple.

“So yeah I think — I honestly think that they could be like the next Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The ultimate power couple. Because with her popularity and his brains they could rule the school, you know. I could see that happening, yeah,” said DeCenzo.

Annalisa Cochrane Has Also Briefly Talked About the Relationship

In a January interview with Popternative, Cochrane also briefly talked about Yasmine and Demetri’s romance. She noted that the relationship has made her character more likable.

“I will say it’s pretty fun to see people actually liking Yasmine now. It’s fun to see the little romance going on,” said the actress.

