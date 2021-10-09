WATCH: Dutch’s Fight Scene in ‘The Karate Kid’

In the 1984 film “The Karate Kid,” Chad McQueen, son of Steve McQueen, played Cobra Kai student, Dutch, known for his ruthless attitude and bleach-blond hair. Throughout the film, the teenager enjoys tormenting Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), alongside his Cobra Kai teammate Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka).

Toward the end of the film, Dutch approaches Daniel in the locker room while he is putting on his gi in preparation for the 1984 All Valley Tournament. Other Cobra Kai students also trailed behind him.

“Well, well, well, look who we have here fellas, our little friend Danielle. Hello Danielle. What’s a matter, mommy not here to dress you?” said Dutch.

The New Jersey native does not respond to Dutch and in retaliation, the Cobra Kai student shoves him. Daniel assumes a fighting position, but the tournament’s referee (Pat Johnson) intervenes. Before Dutch exits the locker room, he tells the West Valley High School student that he is “dead meat.”

Prior to the fight, Dutch seems to get some words of encouragement from Johnny. He immediately performs a kick to the face, which momentarily dazes Daniel. The teenager soon gets back on his feet and kicks the Cobra Kai student’s chest, causing him to win the round.

Some Actors Who Played Cobra Kai Students in ‘The Karate Kid’ Appeared in ‘Cobra Kai’

Chad McQueen has not yet reprised his role on the “Karate Kid” spin-off series “Cobra Kai.” However, a few of the original Cobra Kai students have been featured on the show. For instance, in season 2, episode 6, Bobby played by Ron Thomas, Jimmy played by Tony O’Dell, and Tommy played by the late Rob Garrison, reunite with Johnny for a camping trip.

During the Salt Lake FanX 2021, alongside his “Cobra Kai” co-stars Jacob Bertrand and Martin Kove, Zabka talked about filming with his “Karate Kid” castmates for the episode titled “Take a Right.”

“When ‘Cobra Kai’ rolled around I was feeling a little like — I missed them. I felt like wait where are my boys? You know, Johnny’s isolated, he’s doing his own thing,” explained the actor.

The 55-year-old then shared that the show’s creators, Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg informed him that they had planned on including Bobby, Tony, and Tommy in “Cobra Kai.”

“They wrote them in an incredible way. And you know, we got to do that scene, we went to Big Bear in this scene and have this camp out and then Rob Garrison, who was one of my brothers, my best friends, who we lost about a year and a half ago and he was playing himself as sick and he was not sick during the show at the time,” said Zabka. “But he loved that part and we got to sit there by the campfire and that scene happened in real life many times in Big Bear. We would literally go up there and sit around a campfire so that was really probably the most meaningful moment that I’ve had as an actor probably since well ever really I think.”

