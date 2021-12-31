WATCH: Hawk & Miguel’s Tournament Fight in Cobra Kai Season 4

The fourth season of “Cobra Kai” debuted on January 31, 2021. During the season, former rivals Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) form an alliance to attempt to defeat the Cobra Kai dojo, owned by John Kreese (Martin Kove) at the upcoming All Valley Tournament. While Daniel and Johnny attempt to merge their dojos, they end up separating.

Despite the fact that Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) forges a friendship with Daniel, he remains loyal toward Johnny and fights for Eagle Fang Karate at the All Valley. Miguel’s close friend, Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand), however, decides to join the Miyagi-Do dojo.

At the All Valley, Miguel and Hawk face off during the semi-finals. The epic scene can be watched below.





Miguel & Hawk Face Off at the Semi-Finals

Before the match, Hawk tells Daniel that he is “not exactly thrilled to be fighting [his] friend” during the semi-finals. Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) then chimes in that “it doesn’t help that no one has ever beaten Miguel either” before apologizing for causing his teammate more stress.

Meanwhile, Johnny tells Miguel to “take his a** out.” When the West Valley High School reminds his sensei that “Hawk is [his] friend,” Johnny asserts that “he’s picked a side.”

“Hawk maybe your friend but if want to beat this, you have to beat him,” says the Eagle Fang Karate owner.

When the teenagers meet on the mat, Hawk deems Miguel as “a worthy opponent.” The friends battle it out until Miguel attempts to do a flying tornado kick. Unfortunately, the Eagle Fang student, who had recently recovered from a severe injury, pulls his back muscle and is given 30 minutes to rest. However, Miguel decides to forfeit the match and leave the tournament.

Jacob Bertrand Spoke About His Friendship With Xolo Maridueña

While speaking to PIX11 News in December 2021, Jacob Bertrand shared that he is close to Xolo Maridueña in real life. He explained that they live together while shooting “Cobra Kai,” which is filmed in Atlanta, Georgia. The actor also noted that they co-host a podcast titled “Lone Lobos.”

“[Maridueña is] my roommate whenever we film in Atlanta me and him always film together. Yeah, I don’t know, we just really hit it off season 1 and we actually started filming a podcast together called ‘Lone Lobos,’ so we’ve been doing that. It comes out every Tuesday,” said Bertrand.

The actor also shared that his character, who went down a dark path in season 3, has a redemption arc during the show’s fourth season.

“I will say season 4 is a good season for Hawk, I will say. Lots of redemption,” said the actor.

He also teased what fans can expect from “Cobra Kai” season 4. He noted that the new episodes are “really fun.”

“There’s a lot of mending relationships. Balancing relationships and stuff. It’s definitely a big ride and there’s a lot of fights. There’s a ton of fights,” stated the actor.

The former Disney Channel star also shared that the cast of “Cobra Kai” “just wrapped production on season 5,” meaning that fans will likely be able to watch it in the new future.

