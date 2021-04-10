Elisabeth Shue on Ali Mills Opening Her Own Dojo

In the 1984 martial arts film The Karate Kid, Elisabeth Shue portrayed Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) love interest Ali Mills, who was previously in a relationship with Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka). When the Cobra Kai student realizes that Daniel has an interest in his ex-girlfriend, he begins to bully him. This leads to Daniel learning karate from his wise sensei Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) and becoming a skilled martial artist in the process. Toward the end of the film, Johnny and the New Jersey native face off at the 1984 All Valley Tournament. Unfortunately for Johnny, Daniel wins the competition, which delights Ali. That being said, the teenagers only date for a brief amount of time before breaking up due to a misunderstanding.

During the third season of the acclaimed series Cobra Kai, Ali is reunited with both Daniel and Johnny. While speaking to her ex-boyfriends at a holiday party, she encourages the long-time rivals to recognize their shared similarities. Ali’s advice may have encouraged Johnny and Daniel’s decision to merge their dojos and teach their students together.

Elisabeth Shue Commented On the Possibly of Ali Returning to ‘Cobra Kai’ in Future

In a January interview with Entertainment Weekly, Shue discussed returning to the Karate Kid franchise. During the interview, she commented on the possibility that Ali will make an appearance in future seasons of Cobra Kai. Instead of giving a serious answer, however, she joked that her character will be following her ex-boyfriends’ leads and opening her own martial arts studio.

“It’s going to be season 9. Ali is going to come back to the Valley and start her own dojo, and it’s going to be a three-way fight for the soul of the Valley,” said the 57-year-old.

Courtney Henggeler Has Also Discussed Her Character Taking an Interest in the Martial Arts

Courtney Henggeler, who plays Daniel’s wife Amanda, has also joked about her character taking an unexpected interest in karate. While speaking to Awards Radar, the actress revealed that she would like the opportunity to do stunt work for the show. She noted, however, that it would not make sense for Amanda to suddenly become a skilled martial artist.

“I think it would be jumping the shark. I think that would be — even I, even as much as I want to, and once again, I am willing and able. I mean, I’m not really able, but I can train and maybe be able. I know that like I’m the last character if… Amanda does a flying spin kick, it’s just kind of weird,” asserted the actress.

She disclosed, however, that she is still interested in Amanda having the ability to be a skilled fighter.

“I always say that I just want an isolated Amanda scene where no one else is around, and she gets bumped at like the grocery store, somebody’s super rude to her and like out of nowhere she just does some crazy move and then gathers her things and keeps on going. Of course, Amanda knows something. She’s married to [Daniel], look at her children, like of course she knows karate,” stated the actress.

