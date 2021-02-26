Will Ali Be on Future Seasons of Cobra Kai? Elisabeth Shue Weighs In

As fans of Cobra Kai are aware, Elisabeth Shue portrayed Dr. Ali Mills Schwarber during the show’s third season. The character was last seen in the 1984 film The Karate Kid. However, both her ex-boyfriend Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) have mentioned her throughout the acclaimed series.

During Season 3, Episode 9, Ali spends the day with Johnny getting lunch and going to the popular date spot Golf N’ Stuff. The former couple nearly share a kiss before being interrupted by a text message notification on Ali’s phone. In the season finale, Johnny accompanies her to a holiday party held at the Encino Oaks Country Club. At the party, she also runs into Daniel and his wife Amanda.

Toward the end of the night, the Colorado-based doctor encourages Johnny and Daniel to look past each other’s differences. In addition, she supports the Eagle Fang owner to pursue a serious relationship with Carmen Diaz (Vanessa Rubio).

While Ali was only in two episodes, she had quite an impact. This may have led some fans to wonder if the character will be appearing on future seasons of Cobra Kai.

Elisabeth Shue Gave a Humorous Response To if Ali Would Be in Future Seasons

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Elisabeth Shue humorously commented on whether the character will be featured in more episodes.

“Well, we already have a plan. It’s going to be season 9. Ali is going to come back to the Valley and start her own dojo, and it’s going to be a three-way fight for the soul of the Valley,” quipped the actress with a laugh.

Shue Discussed Meeting With the Show’s Co-Creators Before Joining the ‘Cobra Kai’ Cast

During the same interview, Shue discussed how she was approached to join the Cobra Kai cast for the show’s third season.

She noted that during the production of the Amazon Prime series The Boys, which she stars on, “Dan Trachtenberg, who directed the pilot” of the show immediately asked her if she was “doing Cobra Kai.” He encouraged her to pursue the project as he was a massive Karate Kid fan.

“He told me what a great movie it is and how much he loved Cobra Kai, and that it would just be devastating — ‘devastating,’ he kept saying — for the fans and for the memory of The Karate Kid if I wasn’t [on the show]. I was like, ‘Whoa – okay!’ It was just very sweet, and it made me think, Oh, I haven’t really investigated this,” explained the actress.

Shue then revealed that she “sat down with the three producers and writers who created [Cobra Kai], Jon [Hurwitz], Josh [Heald], and Hayden [Schlossberg].”

During the meeting, they revealed that “they really wanted to wait and have Ali come back” during Cobra Kai Season 3. She noted that she told the show’s co-creators that she was interested in the project.

“I said, ‘I’ll do whatever you need,’” recalled the actress.

She did admit, however, upon first viewing Cobra Kai Season 1, she “wondered how Ali would even fit into that story.”

“It didn’t feel like there was a place for her,” explained Shue. “But then when I saw how they actually structured the show and the sort of beautiful immaturity of the characters, who haven’t really grown up as much as you would hope in 35 years, I can see why Ali would still be a part of their journey.”

