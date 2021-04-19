Elisabeth Shue Disliked This Aspect of Her ‘Karate Kid’ Character

In the 1984 martial arts film “The Karate Kid,” Elisabeth Shue portrayed Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) love interest Ali Mills. Before dating the New Jersey native, the teenager was in a relationship with Cobra Kai student Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka). Despite being romantically involved with two martial artists, Ali did not practice karate.

Elisabeth Shue Took Issue With the Fact That Ali Did Not Practice Karate

During a January interview on “The Netflix Afterparty,” alongside her “Cobra Kai” co-stars, Elisabeth Shue revealed that she was upset that her character was not interested in the martial arts.

In the interview, Shue noted that she wanted to reprise the role of Ali after watching the show’s first season but joked that she had a list of demands that needed to be fulfilled for her to join the “Cobra Kai” cast.

“I watched the first season and you guys were all so awesome. And I was just waiting for you guys to ask me and they just took forever. And then — no I’m kidding,” quipped the actress. “But then I had to negotiate whether I was gonna be able to do karate because I wanted my own dojo. And I didn’t get that.”

The “Leaving Las Vegas” star then stated she appreciated that Mary Mouser’s character Samantha LaRusso is a skilled martial artist.

“That meant so much to me. I have to say seeing you kick everyone’s a** made me so happy. Because you know I never got to do karate. Ali with an ‘i’ did not get to do karate. And I have a chip on my shoulder as these guys know,” revealed Shue.

Mary Mouser Revealed That She Had a Discussion With Shue About Sam’s Karate Skills

During a January Instagram live interview with Teen Vogue, Mouser revealed that she and Shue discussed Sam practicing karate while on set for “Cobra Kai” season 3.

“It was so cool like she grabbed my hands and was like, ‘Come talk to me’ and I was like, ‘Yes ma’am if you say so.’ It was like an absolute legend in my presence, so I was super excited. And she was so nice and was like ‘I really love your character. I love that she gets to do karate, that’s something I always wanted to do’ and it was all this stuff. She was gushing and I was gushing,” recalled the 24-year-old.

While Sam has more experience in the martial arts, her character has been compared to Ali by fans. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Mouser addressed the comparison and revealed that she was “super nervous” to meet Shue.

“You know people said, you know, online things ‘oh like she’s the new Ali’ because it’s that girl who gets trapped in the middle between the guys so I was definitely really nervous. I was like ‘I hope she likes me.’ But Elisabeth Shue has been so awesome and so nice and even like pulled me aside when she met me and she said it to me she was like, ‘you’re like the new Ali’ and I was like [gasps]. I feel like this torch has been passed,” explained the actress.

To see more of Mouser and Shue, be sure to watch “Cobra Kai,” available on Netflix.

