WATCH: ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3’s Ending Fight Scene

Since its premiere in 2018, Cobra Kai has been known for its impressive fight sequences. Unsurprisingly, the show’s latest season was action-packed, to say the least. One scene that occurs in the final episode, titled “December 19,” was particularly intense, with Cobra Kai students battling members of both Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang Karate at Daniel LaRusso’s home. Part of that intense scene can be watched below.

Prior to the Scene, Members of Eagle Fang Karate and Miyagi-Do Were Starting to Join Forces

Those who already watched Cobra Kai Season 3 are aware that the catalyst for the epic fight was John Kreese (Martin Kove) discussing alliances in Episode 9, “Feel The Night.” After members of Cobra Kai bring him back a stolen snake from the reptile room at the Ventura Zoo, he praises their efforts.

“Do you see what you can accomplish when you work together? Alliances are important. For us and our enemy,” says Kreese.

He then mentions that Daniel’s daughter, Samantha “Sam” LaRusso (Mary Mouser), and former Cobra Kai member Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña)– who are now once again romantically involved — have been “working together” and “helped save the All Valley” Karate Tournament by giving a convincing speech during a city council meeting in Episode 8, ”The Good, The Bad, and The Bad**.”

Miguel’s ex-girlfriend Tory Nichols (Peyton List) shares a look with Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), who dated Sam during Cobra Kai Season 2. When Kreese dismisses his students from the Cobra Kai dojo, Tory walks away upset, and Kreese looks pleased with himself.

Cobra Kai Breaks Into The LaRussos’ Home

Meanwhile, at the LaRussos’ house, Miguel and Sam have brought members of Eagle Fang Karate and Miyagi-Do together under the guise of throwing a holiday party, complete with a keg, without parental supervision. They explain their plan of joining the rivaling dojos to defeat their shared enemy, Cobra Kai. Eventually, everyone is on board with the idea and begins to make plans at the dining room table. They are interrupted, however, when Bert (Owen Morgan) believes he hears a cat and goes outside to let it in.

As seen in the scene above, Bert is thrown through the kitchen window, and members of Cobra Kai appear.

“Heard you were throwing a party. Hope you don’t mind if we crash,” says Tory after she enters through the front door.

The battle begins and sprawls through the first floor of the LaRussos’ home. The audience can see Kyler (Joe Seo) and Miguel, who were adversaries in Season 1, facing off. Tory also aggressively follows a frightened Sam, who runs outside.

Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) then saves his former best friend Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) from two members of Cobra Kai. He apologizes for his past actions, and the two agree to work together.

Kyler and Miguel continue their fight, with the latter pinned up against the wall. Kyler repeatedly punches a bloodied Miguel in the side, and he is momentarily immobilized until he is inspired by memories of his sensei Johnny (William Zabka), encouraging him to “never give up.” He is then able to overthrow his former bully and slams him to the floor before punching him in the head.

To see how this fight ends, be sure to watch Cobra Kai Season 3, now available on Netflix.

