William Zabka Teases ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Fight Choreography

One of the reasons fans are drawn to the acclaimed series “Cobra Kai” is its impressive martial arts choreography. During an August appearance at the 2021 Planet Comicon Kansas City, Martin Kove, who plays ruthless sensei John Kreese, and William “Billy” Zabka, best known for his portrayal of Johnny Lawrence, spoke about the show’s action sequences.

William ‘Billy’ Zabka & Martin Kove Discussed the Show’s Fight Scenes

During the Planet Comicon Kansas City panel, a fan asked Zabka and Kove to share their “favorite choreography slash fight scene” on “Cobra Kai.” Kove responded that he had a fondness for the violent moment in season 3, episode 10, in which John Kreese faces off Johnny and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) at the Cobra Kai dojo.

“I think my favorite choreography was fighting Billy at the end of season 3 and then fighting Ralph,” explained Kove.

The 75-year-old actor also complimented the writers of “Cobra Kai” with how they have developed the show’s fight scenes.

“They really write so all the physical stuff plays into the emotions of every character, which is tough to do, you know,” said Kove.

Zabka then teased the stunt choreography in the upcoming season, which will be available to watch on Netflix in December of this year.

“I think what’s coming season 4 is some of my favorite choreography, so you have some good fights to look forward to for sure. They’re all good. We have a great stunt crew, a great stunt team, these guys are really innovative,” said the actor.

He then noted that in the original “Karate Kid” movie, the characters who were interested in the martial arts only practiced “pretty much two styles,” which were Tang Soo Do and Okinawan. He explained that the stunt choreographers of “Cobra Kai” “are bringing in different kinds of moves from different kinds of styles, so that has really been fun to play with new ideas in every single fight.”

Zabka also shared that he particularly liked “the fight in the first episode of season 1,” where Johnny defends Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña).

“I think it was the one that was most fulfilling because that was the first time Johnny Lawrence pulled out his weapons since 1984, you know, so the emotional part of that protecting this kid kind of set the tone of who Johnny is and why he’s doing it, so I really enjoyed that,” explained the actor.

William ‘Billy’ Zabka Previously Shared Similar Comments About the Action Scene in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 1

Zabka shared similar comments about that specific action sequence in season 1, episode 1 during an August 2021 live stream with his “Cobra Kai” castmates Peyton List, Jacob Bertrand, and Xolo Maridueña.

“Johnny hasn’t used his karate in all these years and it’s the first time he pulled it out and he kind of did it tentatively and he did it almost to protect his car as much as he did it to protect Miguel. And to me that’s the key into him and where he lives. He kind of is still trying to figure it out and getting in a lot of trouble,” stated the father-of-two.

