Gianni DeCenzo Teases Demetri Rekindling His Friendship With Hawk

In the premiere season of “Cobra Kai,” Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) is a dorky high school student with only two friends, Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand) and Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña). Unfortunately, Hawk takes issue with Demetri after he rightfully bashes John Kreese’s (Martin Kove) Cobra Kai dojo online, and his former friend starts to bully him. In a horrific moment during the show’s third season, Hawk injures the ‘Doctor Who’ fan while being encouraged by other Cobra Kai students. However, the aggressive teenager eventually apologizes to his former best friend and decides to practice karate with Demetri at the Miyagi-Do dojo.

Gianni DeCenzo Discussed ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 During a Recent Interview

In a September 2021 Screen Rant interview, DeCenzo teased Hawk and Demetri’s friendship in the upcoming season of “Cobra Kai.” The actor asserted that he believes “it’s going to be kind of awesome for viewers to see Demetri and Eli kind of build their relationship back up.”

“Obviously, where things left off, they kind of joined forces again, but it’s not all that easy. He kind of broke Demetri’s arm, so when you go there, it’s kind of like, ‘Okay, we have to slowly work back into this binary bros relationship.’ I’m really excited for viewers to see how Demetri and Eli work together again,” shared DeCenzo.

The actor also hinted that the fourth season has quite a few exciting moments. He told the publication:

I think the last couple of episodes – I really can’t spoil it, but it’s intense. If you thought finales in prior seasons were crazy, this one is going to be… yeah, just insane, and I can’t wait for people to see it. It took awhile for us to film these last couple of episodes, just because we really wanted to make sure we got it right. Yeah, a lot of training prior, just getting ready and making sure that everything is looking good. I look forward to people seeing that.

He then referenced that Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) struck a deal with Kreese involving the All Valley Tournament during the season 3 finale. He noted that “it’s a fight for the Valley now” between the former rivals and Kreese.

“I think it’s going to be really intense for viewers to see who’s going to win that bet, because either way, one person is going to have to go. We are men of our words, and I can’t wait for people to see how things are going to shake out for the competitive dojos,” said the 19-year-old.

DeCenzo Discussed Hawk Injuring Demetri in January 2021

While speaking to The Permanent Rain Press in January 2021, DeCenzo discussed the scene, in which Hawk hurts his character. He revealed that his father had an emotional response to Demetri’s injury.

“It was tough for my dad to watch that. If you could imagine him just watching his son get his arm broken and he couldn’t tell if it was like okay that’s my son, that’s why I’m so, you know, emotional or if it’s, you know, my acting, maybe, hopefully,” said DeCenzo.

