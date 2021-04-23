Hannah Kepple Responds to Backlash Against Moon & Hawk’s Breakup

During the first season of “Cobra Kai,” Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand) undergoes a major transformation. After joining the Cobra Kai dojo, the former nerd cuts his hair into a mohawk and develops an aggressive personality. Moon (Hannah Kepple), who is a popular student at West Valley High School, takes an interest in Hawk, and the pair soon starts dating. However, when the cheerleader finds out that he has been harassing his former best friend Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo), she ends their relationship, which devastates Hawk. In season 2, episode 9, the martial arts student discovers Moon is dating Piper (Selah Austria).

Hannah Kepple Addressed the Backlash Moon Has Faced After Breaking up With Hawk

Some fans have expressed that they found Moon breaking up with Hawk to be hypocritical, as the character has maintained her friendship with Yasmine (Annalisa Cochrane), who is also a bully. During a January interview uploaded on the Cobra Kai Kompanion YouTube channel, Hannah Kepple responded to the backlash. She explained that she understood why viewers would be upset with her character. The actress noted, however, the Moon has a different relationship with Yasmine than she does with Hawk.

“I think it’s more of the mentality of her forgiving and letting go with Yasmine,” explained the 20-year-old. “I mean, we didn’t see it until season 3 that like Yasmine’s kind of making a change. Like she’s still who she is but she’s not necessarily a bully anymore. But then with Hawk I feel like Moon saw him evolving into a bully and I don’t think — I mean it was this one instance but I think she saw repeated behaviors from him. And the kind of from Eli to Hawk to this kind like to Hawk 2.0 that’s more of like you know violent and aggressive and this bully.”

The actress went on to say that her character made the correct choice when she ended her relationship.

“I think she kind of saw him going down this slope and I think she, for better or worse, for herself and also looking out for him decided that he needed to have those changes and she needed to not have him in her life,” said Kepple.

She suggested that she was interested in the former couple rekindling their romance, by stating that she is “excited to see what happens with them” in future seasons of “Cobra Kai.”

Kepple Also Commented On Moon’s Sexuality

In the Cobra Kai Kompanion interview, Kepple also addressed her character’s fluid sexuality.

“It’s so cool to see her evolve and learn, like, okay she loves everybody, and when she loves everybody and when I say she loves everybody she could be sexually attracted to a girl, she could be sexually attracted to a boy. It’s all about loving the person it’s about loving who they are,” stated the actress.

Kepple made similar statements about Moon’s relationship with Piper while speaking to Showbiz Cheat Sheet in November 2020. She noted that she was “really excited” to portray a character in the LGBTQ community, as “it’s so important to have all different types of representation on the show.” She also revealed that she wants the series to “have some other characters who identify different ways” in terms of their sexuality.

To see more of Kepple, watch “Cobra Kai,” available on Netflix.

READ NEXT: ‘Cobra Kai’ Star Mary Mouser Addresses if She Hates Peyton List