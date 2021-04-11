Will Hawk & Moon Get Back Together in Cobra Kai Season 4?

In the acclaimed series Cobra Kai, Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand) undergoes an extreme physical transformation after joining the Cobra Kai dojo. After cutting his hair into a mohawk and getting a tattoo, his personality also changes. Moon (Hannah Kepple), who is a cheerleader at West Valley High School, appreciates his confident demeanor and they start dating. However, the teenagers’ romance is brief, as she breaks up with him after he nearly physically assaults his former best friend Demetri (Gianni Decenzo). Moon quickly gets over her ex-boyfriend and begins a relationship with Piper (Selah Austria).

During the third season of Cobra Kai, Hawk becomes increasingly aggressive to the point where he breaks Demetri’s arm. However, in Season 3, Episode 10, the Cobra Kai student apologizes for his behavior and his estranged friend forgives him. This may have led some fans to believe that Hawk may also be able to reconnect with Moon in the upcoming season, which is currently in production.

A Fan on Reddit Suggested How the Former Couple Will Rekindle Their Romance

For instance, a fan with the username Existing-Opinion227 suggested that Demetri may even assist with the former couple rekindling their romance on the Cobra Kai subreddit.

“Moon and Hawk (spoilers) How do you think they’ll get back together in season 4? I think it’ll be through Demetri, like he’ll invite Hawk to hang out with them. She’ll be a little sus at first but he’ll earn her trust more and more. I can definitely see him defending her from some guy, and she’ll be impressed enough to to get back (kinda cheesy Ik). They’re like my favorite couple so I hope them getting back together makes sense and won’t be too rushed. What do y’all think?” read the post.

A few Reddit users took to the comments section to share their opinions about the possibility of Hawk and Moon dating again. The consensus among commenters seemed to be that the couple could make a reconciliation if Hawk takes the time to work on himself.

“I really like them as a couple, I think they have potential, but I think it would be best if she didn’t take him back right now. Hawk is moving in the right direction, but he’s got a lot to sort out on his own and I don’t want Moon to have to function as his emotional crutch. I also think its important that he have some long-lasting consequences to his past behavior. I think if he grows as an individual first and then they both happen to be single and willing to try again in the future it would be more meaningful than him performing grand or small gestures to try to win her back,” asserted one commenter with the user name WearJunior9739.

“They’d have to break her up with her girlfriend, and Hawk would really have to stop fighting (outside of karate) so she can trust him. I don’t think Moon is the type to be “won” back especially with big gestures it would be small little acts of kindness which would peak her interest again!” added the Reddit user onthelongf***ingwalk.

Hannah Kepple Commented On Why Her Character Broke up With Hawk

While it is unclear how Hawk and Moon’s relationship will play out during the upcoming season of Cobra Kai, Hannah Kepple stated that her character is not interested in dating a bully in a November 2020 interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

“As long as he was choosing to be a bully and not be the better person, she just didn’t want that in her life. I think that’s understandable. I think situations like that just kind of culminate and that was the end result,” explained the actress.

