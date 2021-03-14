Does the Actor Playing Hawk from Cobra Kai Have a Girlfriend?

On Cobra Kai, the character Eli Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand) transforms from a timid Harry Potter fan to a ruthless karate student over the show’s three seasons. The high school student was previously referred to as “Lip” by his sensei Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) due to a noticeable scar on his upper lip. When the teenager gets a mohawk in Season 1, Episode 6, his karate teacher gives him the nickname Hawk.

After changing his appearance and taking martial arts classes, he begins to date one of West Valley High School’s most popular students, Moon (Hannah Kepple). However, she ends up calling it quits because of his tendency towards aggression. Moon rebounds from the relationship relatively quickly and starts dating Piper (Selah Austria).

Hannah Kepple Commented on Hawk & Moon’s Relationship

In a November 2020 interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Hannah Kepple commented on her character’s relationship with the Cobra Kai student. She noted that she was a fan of the former couple, as “they’re kind of a juxtaposition of characters but they kind of have their own chemistry.”

“I think they care about each other. And then obviously, we know in season 2 they don’t work out but who knows what the future holds? I’m excited either way but I think they’re both really fun characters,” explained the actress.

She stated, however, that she understood why Moon no longer wanted to be in a relationship with Hawk. Kepple told the publication:

As long as he was choosing to be a bully and not be the better person, she just didn’t want that in her life. I think that’s understandable. I think situations like that just kind of culminate and that was the end result.

As of the Cobra Kai’s Season 3 finale, Hawk is single. Due to the drama surrounding his character’s relationship, some fans may be curious if Jacob Bertrand currently has a significant other in real life.

It Is Unclear if Bertrand Currently Has a Significant Other

According to The Cinemaholic, the actor had a girlfriend, named Serena Pullen. Until September 2019, Bertrand would post pictures of the pair together on his personal Instagram account.

For instance, the actor uploaded a series of photos and videos of the couple together in the snow while at Mount Baldy, located in California.

“The many moments i shared with my love today up at Baldy. You never fail to make me laugh [crying-laughing emoji] [heart emoji] love ya! #shredded,” read the caption of the post.

It is unclear if the pair is still together, as Bertrand has not publicly revealed if the relationship has ended.

While the actor appears to be somewhat private about his romantic relationships, he has been vocal about his friendships with his Cobra Kai co-stars. During the February interview with RAIN Magazine, he noted that he and Xolo [Maridueña, who plays Miguel Diaz] are like brothers.”

He also revealed that he often spends time with the cast outside of work.

“We’re all hanging out all the time… Tanner [Buchanan], Mary [Mouser], Peyton [List]. It is honestly a blast. I love filming with everybody. It’s awesome,” said the 21-year-old.

To see more of Bertrand, be sure to watch Cobra Kai, available on Netflix.

READ NEXT: Why Peyton List Wants Miguel & Tory To Rekindle Their Relationship