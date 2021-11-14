‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Set the Record Straight on Jaden Smith & Jackie Chan

The 1984 film “The Karate Kid,” starring Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita, was so popular when it first came out that it has spawned numerous sequels and remakes. One notable remake was a 2010 version of the movie starring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan which, although a box office success, grossing over $350 million since its release, has not been as thoroughly embraced by fans as the original movie.

Whether or not it is still part of the “Karate Kid” universe is a different question, however, especially when it comes to determining who will return in future seasons of the acclaimed Netflix spin-off series, “Cobra Kai.” Luckily for fans, the show’s creators have definitively weighed in on whether the stars of the 2010 remake will make an appearance in future episodes of the show, as well as other teasers for season 4.

Here’s what you need to know.

‘Cobra Kai’ Co-Creators Say Dre Parker and Mr. Han Are Not Part of Miyagi-verse

Earlier in 2021, “Cobra Kai” co-creators and head writers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg told SlashFilm that Dre Parker (Jaden Smith) and Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) – based on Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Miyagi, respectively – have been “ruled out completely” when it comes to making an appearance in “Cobra Kai.”

Hurwitz said that “Jackie Chan is mentioned in season 1 of the show as a human, so I think in our world, Jackie Chan is an actor and a performer. If the characters on our show have seen a movie called The Karate Kid, they’ve seen that one.”

Fans of the show, who generally feel apathetic toward the remake, seem to have embraced this news, with one user on Reddit saying of Jackie Chan’s mention in season 1, “So, they integrated it into the show without integrating it into the show. Perfect.”

There Is A “War to Come” in Season 4

During the interview, the three men also expounded on other elements of the most recent season, and how it will contribute to the action in season 4.

In reference to Johnny Lawrence’s line “being a bada** doesn’t mean being an a******,” Hurwitz commented on Johnny’s character growth by saying that he believed that was “more or less” the motto of Johnny’s new dojo, Eagle Fang. Any fan of the show would note such a motto stands in stark contrast to Johnny’s Cobra Kai dojo the first three seasons. Hurwitz expounded:

I think that’s what Johnny’s sensibility is and what Johnny’s learning on the show. I think that above all else, our characters want to have the confidence of a bada**. They want to be cool. They want to be fearless but I think we see on our show that when you’re too strict with the teachings of Cobra Kai, you can end up crossing that line to be an a****** and a bully. I think that’s not something that Johnny wants to be going forward.

Regarding where season 3 left off, and how all the characters are positioned moving forward, Schlossberg teased how the newfound alliance of Johnny and Daniel could impact the story in season 4:

Obviously, we’ve set a challenge at the end of season 3 that sort of gives everybody their marching orders as to the war to come and how this rivalry is going to be decided to a degree… This is the first time that Johnny and Daniel are looking at each other and really finding the most common of ground to put their heads together and get on the same path towards trying to beat Kreese, this monster that they can both agree on. So the fun of season 4 is going to be starting to decide, ‘will these guys actually be able to stay on that path that they’ve now decided to embark on together?’

How Daniel and Johnny’s storyline, as well as the numerous other relationships on the show, will pan out, will only be answered in season 4. Be sure to tune in to Netflix when it is released on Dec. 31.