Vanessa Rubio Weighs in on Johnny & Carmen’s Relationship in Season 4

During the third season of Cobra Kai, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Carmen Diaz (Vanessa Rubio) spend a romantic night together. They wake up the following morning in Johnny’s bed, and Carmen tries to initiate a conversation about their relationship. The Eagle Fang owner admits he is interested in dating her, but he does not want to ruin his relationship with Carmen’s son, Miguel (Xolo Maridueña). Carmen then requests that they continue the conversation later that night.

After she leaves for her shift at the hospital, Johnny realizes his ex-girlfriend Ali Mills Schwarber (Elisabeth Shue) sent him a Facebook message inviting him to get lunch. He eagerly takes her up on her offer, and they spend the day together. They end up going to a holiday party held at the Encino Oaks Country Club. Before he leaves the shindig, Ali reveals that Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) wife Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) told her about Carmen and tells him to pursue a serious relationship with her. Johnny takes his ex-girlfriend’s advice and drives to Carmen’s apartment to let her know his true feelings for her. Unfortunately, his declaration of love is interrupted when he sees that Miguel has been injured.

While not many details about Cobra Kai Season 4 have been released, it seems that fans can expect that Johnny and Carmen’s relationship will be further explored.

Vanessa Rubio Commented on the Future of Johnny & Carmen’s Relationship

While the characters have undeniable chemistry, there is a question of how they will tell Miguel that his sensei is dating his mother. In a January interview with Entertainment Weekly, Vanessa Rubio discussed how she believes the situation will be navigated in the upcoming season.

“I think there’s a lot of humor that can be explored in that dynamic because she’s like really presented herself in such a way to her son that like now maybe she gets to be a little bit of a teenager,” said the actress.

She went on to say that she would like to see Johnny and Carmen finally have the opportunity to “come together more and really kind of live the fruits of their labor with each other.”

The Actress Noted That She Wants Johnny & Carmen To Go Salsa Dancing Again

During the interview, the actress also referenced the scene in Season 2, Episode 9, where Carmen and Johnny go on a date to a Mexican restaurant and they are seated next to Daniel and Amanda. While the situation is uncomfortable at first, the tension eventually eases, and they all end up salsa dancing. Rubio noted that she believes “the salsa dancing needs to happen again” in Season 4, especially since Johnny and Daniel have formed an alliance as of the Season 3 finale.

She also stated that the scene was barely choreographed and suggested that the director wanted an authentic moment between her and Zabka. The actress also noted that she was not able to “really get too into it” because of space limitations and “how the camera was” positioned. For this reason, she stated she is hopeful that she will “get a second chance at” having a dance scene with her on-screen love interest during the upcoming season.

To see more of Rubio, be sure to watch Cobra Kai, available on Netflix.

