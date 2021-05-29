William Zabka Comments on Johnny & Daniel’s Relationship in Season 4

During the season 3 finale of “Cobra Kai,” ruthless sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) agrees to stop teaching karate in the San Fernando Valley if the Cobra Kai dojo loses the upcoming All Valley Tournament. To ensure that this happens, former rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) decide to make an alliance and merge the Eagle Fang Karate and the Miyagi-Do dojos. The final scene of the episode shows the martial artists co-teaching their karate students for the first time. While speaking to Men’s Health in January, Ralph Macchio revealed the show’s fourth season begins where season 3 leaves off, explaining that “[i]t’s basically a match-cut from the end.”

William Zabka Comments on His Character’s Relationship With Daniel in Season 4

During a recent interview with Collider, William “Billy” Zabka commented on how Johnny and Daniel’s relationship will look like in season 4, which is expected to be released later this year. He explained that “it’s a complicated feeling” for Johnny to push past his resentment toward his former adversary. The actor went on to say that the Eagle Fang owner began trusting Daniel after he “pretty much saved him” during a brutal fight with Kreese in season 3, episode 10.

“They have a common foe in Kreese now,” said the actor. “So the feeling of that was a relief in a sense of, ‘I have a partner and we have the same goal here. But we have a lot of work to do, and there’s still a lot of history between us. And we’re both different.’ And, you know, maybe it’s like, ‘We want this to work, and now here we go…’ There’s a lot to clean up here with these kids coming together and now we have to march on into the battle.”

Zabka Also Discussed the Show’s Success

During the Collider interview, Zabka also revealed what he thinks about “Cobra Kai” becoming a hit series after its move from YouTube Red to Netflix. He stated that the show’s newfound popularity is “just encouraging.”

“It’s like, you have a good show and you have a matinee and the curtains close and people are applauding and they like it, and you know you’ve got the evening show coming now and you’ve gotta go out and you know there’s a sense of, ‘Okay, it’s working. They like it,’ and a new kind of energy of — it feels good,” explained the 55-year-old.

He went on to say that he has not allowed himself to be “swayed by” the success. He also stated the show’s other cast members and writers have remained focus and have been “keeping [their] heads tucked.” He told the publication:

The writers are doing their thing and we’re putting our hearts on our selves and beating our arms up and shooting big and wide and the stories are deep and wide. I think we’re gonna deliver a great Season 4.

During a May interview with Entertainment Tonight at the 2021 MTV Movie & Television Awards, Zabka shared similar information about the upcoming season. He promised fans that “it’s going to be a lot of fun” and asserted that the viewers will have a difficult time trying to “get ahead of the story.”

“There’s no way to guess what’s going to happen. So they are in for a fun ride. As much as I enjoyed turning the script pages and doing the part, they’re going to enjoy watching it,” said the father-of-two.

To see more of Macchio and Zabka, check out “Cobra Kai,” available on Netflix.

