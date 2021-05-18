Mary Mouser on How Sam & Johnny May Interact on Future Seasons

The acclaimed series “Cobra Kai,” which premiered in 2018, is a continuation of “The Karate Kid” film franchise. On the show, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) has a difficult time forgiving and trusting his high school bully, Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka). Throughout the series, the two martial artists are constantly at odds and have rivaling dojos. However, during the show’s third season, Daniel and Johnny decide to make an alliance to defeat Cobra Kai at the upcoming All Valley Tournament. As of the season 3 finale, the former rivals have merged the Eagle Fang Karate and Miyagi-Do Karate dojos, meaning that fans can expect certain characters will interact with each other for the first time in the fourth season.

Mary Mouser Recently Talked About How Sam Rarely Interacts With Johnny Lawrence

While speaking to EUPHORIA. Magazine in March, Mary Mouser, who portrays Daniel’s teenage daughter Samantha, addressed the fact that her character does not have a relationship with Johnny Lawrence. She noted the characters have only had three encounters throughout the entire series. The first one consisted of Sam being in the car with Yasmine (Annalisa Cochrane) when she crashed into Johnny’s 1991 Pontiac Firebird in the first episode of season 1. The second occurs in season 2 when her then-boyfriend Robby (Tanner Buchanan) takes her to Johnny’s apartment after she drinks too much at a party. In season 3, Sam also attends what appears to be the first karate lesson taught by her father and his former rival. The actress noted that she was looking forward to her character interacting with Johnny in future seasons of “Cobra Kai.”

“There’re a lot of those relationships where I think it will be fun to see them play out and, if they do, in what ways. But Samantha and Johnny will be hilarious; I can only imagine what those conversations might look like,” said the 25-year-old.

Mary Mouser Has Shared Kind Words About William Zabka

While Mouser has not had many chances to film with Zabka, she has shared kind words about her 55-year-old co-star. In a 2018 interview with Crooked Llama, the actress noted that both Zabka and Macchio have been “welcoming” to the younger “Cobra Kai” cast members. She told the publication:

I say this about Ralph and about Billy, that they really did an amazing job of not making it feel like we were intruding on anything or that we could mess anything up. They did a great job of making it so welcoming. We didn’t feel like we were encroaching on anything, they were so arms open wide about the whole process and that was very special and very exciting.

Mouser shared similar sentiments about Zabka and Macchio during a behind-the-scenes interview with Entertainment Tonight, filmed during the production of season 3. She noted that she “feel[s] so grateful everyday” to have the actors as her co-stars.

“First of all Ralph and Billy who we’ve gotten to work with for three years are incredible and have just welcomed us in with open arms, which is so cool,” said the actress.

While it has not been confirmed, Mouser, Zabka, and Macchio will likely have scenes together in the upcoming season of “Cobra Kai,” which is expected to be released on Netflix in late 2021.

