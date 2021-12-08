‘Cobra Kai’ Creator on Whether Johnny & Terry Silver Will Interact

The Emmy-nominated series “Cobra Kai” is the continuation of the “Karate Kid” film franchise. The show’s fourth season is set to premiere on Netflix on December 31, 2021.

In “Cobra Kai” season 3 former rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) join forces to defeat sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove), who agreed to leave the San Fernando Valley if his Cobra Kai students lose the upcoming All Valley Tournament. To ensure that a member of Cobra Kai wins the martial arts competition, Kreese enlists the help of the unhinged businessman, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). As fans are aware, the character appears in “The Karate Kid Part III.” In the 1989 film, Silver manipulates Daniel into believing he is a trustworthy mentor as part of a convoluted plan to help save the Cobra Kai dojo. In actuality, he is teaching the teenager dangerous moves to guarantee that he would lose the 1985 All Valley. Unfortunately for Kreese and Silver, Daniel wins the tournament for the second time in a row.

The ‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Spoke About the Show’s Fourth Season in December 2021

During a December 2021 interview with Screen Rant, the creators of “Cobra Kai,” Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald shared information regarding the upcoming season, including Terry Silver’s storyline. Heald explained that the “Karate Kid” villain is “kind of like every other character [they are] bringing back into [the Cobra Kai] universe from the original movies.”

“They’ve grown, they’ve reflected upon who they were, and they have an opinion about what life is like for them now and for the rest of the world now. We know with characters like Johnny, it was a life full of resentment. We know with characters like Chozen [Yuji Okumoto] in season 3, it was a life full of regret and embarrassment. We know with Daniel, it was a life full of rewards and looking back on the past as beautiful stepping stones to get where you’re at,” explained the executive producer.

He then suggested that Silver will cause problems for Daniel and Johnny in the upcoming season. He told the publication:

I think audiences can expect [Terry Silver] to come in with a clear point of view as to who he was when we last knew him in [The Karate Kid Part III] and that will inevitably create some conflicts with the forces around him.

Schlossberg also teased that Johnny and Silver may interact with each other for the first time in the upcoming episodes.

“Well, it’s certainly possible if Terry Silver enters the world of Cobra Kai and Johnny’s in the world of Cobra Kai that they may end up crossing paths. It’s interesting, as you said, because there’s actually a lot of shared background [between Terry and Johnny] even though Johnny doesn’t remember him or know of him,” said Schlossberg.

Hayden Schlossberg Discussed Terry Silver in an August 2021 Interview

The “Cobra Kai” creators discussed Terry Silver during an AwardsWatch interview in August 2021. Hayden Schlossberg shared why the writers decided to include the character in season 4. He referenced that season 3 had flashback scenes that featured Silver while he served in Vietnam, alongside Kreese.

“We really liked the idea of teasing Terry Silver out. He’s kind of name checked and referenced in the first two seasons and then in the third season, you see him in the, you know, Vietnam flashbacks, backstory of Young Kreese. So we try to write for an audience who is obsessed with the ‘Karate Kid’ film franchise like us and would love Terry Silver to come back but also for the people who are less familiar with the ‘Karate Kid’ franchise,” said the executive producer.

