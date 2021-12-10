‘Cobra Kai’ Creator on Whether Miguel Will Have Conflict With Johnny

The Emmy-nominated series “Cobra Kai” is a continuation of the “Karate Kid” film franchise. During the show’s first season, Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) former bully Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) is down on his luck. One night, the middle-aged martial artist comes across bullies harassing Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) at a convenience store. He defends the West Valley High School student and eventually becomes his sensei.

Johnny also develops a flirtation with Miguel’s mother, Carmen (Vanessa Rubio). However, Carmen pulls away from the former Cobra Kai student after her son is severely injured during a school fight. The pair eventually mend their friendship and spend a romantic night together. While he is initially hesitant to pursue a committed relationship with the nurse, Johnny’s ex-girlfriend Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue) encourages him to settle down.

The season 4 trailer suggests that Johnny and Carmen have officially started dating.

The Creator of ‘Cobra Kai’ Discussed Miguel & Johnny in Season 4

While speaking to Screen Rant in December 2021, the creators and executive producers of “Cobra Kai,” Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, shared some details about the show’s fourth season, which will be released on Netflix on December 31, 2021. Heald teased how Miguel will handle the news of his mother dating his unconventional sensei. The writer explained that “[t]here’s always new conflict and growth to explore with [Johnny and Miguel‘s] relationship.”

“It’s one of the central surrogate father/son stories of our universe. Obviously, there’s the issue hanging in the balance of Johnny and Carmen and how that will affect Johnny and Miguel’s relationship, for better or for worse. How will Miguel react to his sensei suddenly being his sensei if that news comes out?” explained Heald.

The “Cobra Kai” co-creator also hinted that Johnny’s decision to co-teach his students with Daniel may cause a rift with Miguel. Heald told the publication:

There’s also the possibility of new conflicts because there’s not just one sensei in the dojo anymore. When you have Johnny and Daniel getting together, all of a sudden Johnny’s students are inevitably going to be exposed to new ideas and new philosophies, and vice versa. There’s inevitably and invariably going to be a lot of new ideas being adopted by kids who have only known one type of karate and one type of way to look at the world. You can infer a lot from the way Johnny and Daniel argue with each other and insist that the world is one way or another. You can imagine what might happen if that comes to a head in the dojo with shared relationships.

Vanessa Rubio Spoke About Carmen & Johnny’s Romance in January 2021

During a January 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Vanessa Rubio discussed her character’s relationship with Johnny. She credited the show’s writers for allowing the romance to “happen naturally.” The actress explained that Carmen was not initially fond of her son’s karate instructor.

“At first she even had an aversion to him. She’s like what a loser. And then later on, she’s like, ‘Oh my god, I’m attracted to him.’ I think it catches Carmen by surprise too. And she gets to see Johnny in a light that other characters don’t get to see him in,” explained Rubio.

