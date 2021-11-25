‘Cobra Kai’ Co-Creators Answers Fans’ Biggest Questions

On Wednesday, “Cobra Kai” co-creators Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg took to Twitter to participate in a live Q&A session with fans of the hit Netflix show. In light of the fourth season’s imminent release in a little over a month’s time, the two teased as much as they could about the upcoming season(s), in what Hurwitz referred to as a “Thanksgiving Eve Q&A.”

Though they revealed as much as he could, there were of course no major spoilers. Nevertheless, if you want to go into season 4 completely blind, then it is best advised not to read further. Here’s everything you need to know about what the two showrunners had to say.

‘Cobra Kai’ Will Go Beyond Season 4

Both Hurwitz and Schlossberg confirmed that there will be at least one more season of the show after season 4, with potentially even more to come. Hurwitz said in the Q&A that they were currently wrapping up the filming of season 5, adding that it feels strange to be 20 episodes ahead of the audience.

In terms of “Cobra Kai’s” endgame, both showrunners confirmed that there was a definitive plan to end the show, though Hurwitz said that they don’t know exactly how many seasons it will end up being. Schlossberg, while confirming that there was indeed a plan, said that “it could always change.” He added that “each season gets bigger and bigger,” and even that they wanted “at least” six seasons. As of now, however, no sixth season is officially planned.

In addition, Schlossberg teased that season 4’s episodes will be longer. “The longest yet,” he would later add.

Hurwitz and Schlossberg Teased As Many Season 4 Plotlines As Possible

When it came to plotlines for certain characters, the co-creators hinted at as much as they could without giving anything completely away. When it came to Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), Schlossberg said that we will learn about Robby’s living situation, and added that, “A lot of pain [is] in store for him. And he deserves it, which is all the more painful.” Perhaps on a related note, Hurwitz said that Terry Silver’s upcoming role in the season would be, in one word, “complex.”

Hurwitz teased the intensity of the fight scenes in the upcoming season, saying that some of the ones in season 4 are his favorite, and that the actors and stunt doubles “outdid themselves.” He also mentioned that there will be more female fighters.

In addition, both creators teased the possibility of Hilary Swank’s character from “The Next Karate Kid” – Julie Pierce – appearing on the show sometime. When asked whether they plan to bring the character back, Schlossberg said, “we plan on everything.” Hurwitz added that he liked her character better than the movie itself, “but all the movies have their value in the cannon.” (This is to say nothing of the 2010 remake of “The Karate Kid,” which the creators have already ruled out of “Cobra Kai” cannon).

We Will See More Of Some Characters

Hurwitz and Schlossberg added that we will also be seeing more of certain characters, such as Bert, as well as Anthony LaRusso, Daniel’s son, explaining that “the time has come” to “dig deeper in [Anthony’s] story.” In addition, we just might learn more about Demetri, including his last name, according to Hurwitz. Schlossberg added that Demetri will “showcase some serious skill.” When it came to Hawk, Schlossberg hinted that his “path never ends. There’s always another twist or turn in the road.” In addition, Schlossberg revealed that we meet more of Tory Nichols’ family.

When asked about the relationship between Daniel and Johnny in season 4, Hurwitz jokingly described it as “erotic,” echoing Macchio’s comments about their similarity to Ross and Rachel of NBC’s “Friends.”

In terms of music, Schlossberg teased that there would be both 80s and current artists and songs in season 4, and added that “some characters will sing together at some point.” Hurwitz said that his favorite musical moment is in season 4, and that there will be a musical cover in the upcoming season that “fans are going to be obsessed with.”

Hurwitz also thanked a fan for their commitment to the show, saying that he is “so happy” “Cobra Kai” is able to continue the positive and uplifting legacy that “The Karate Kid” brought to so many fans. “Messages like this make the nonstop work feel especially with it,” he said to the fan. He also said that “Cobra Kai’s” People’s Choice Awards nominations “mean the world to us,” although they most likely won’t be able to attend the ceremony due to their schedule. “I’ll be rooting for the dojo from afar,” he said.

There was much more revealed in the Q&A, including who the funniest cast member was, where they were when they first watched “The Karate Kid” and developed the idea for the show, and the idea of a possible crossover with Hurwitz and Schlossberg’s previous work, “Harold & Kumar.” All questions and answers are publicly available to browse on Twitter.

Don’t miss season 4 of “Cobra Kai” (or its official teaser) when it is released on Netflix December 31, 2021.