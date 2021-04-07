Cobra Kai Stars Weigh in on if Julie Pierce Will Appear in Season 4

Audiences were introduced to the character Julie Pierce (Hilary Swank) in the 1994 film The Next Karate Kid. The teenager develops emotional issues after losing both of her parents. To make matters worse, she is constantly harassed by her male classmates. Her life vastly improves when her grandmother introduces her to the kind sensei Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita). While she is reluctant at first, he helps her improve her martial arts skills. By the end of the film, she begins to heal from her trauma.

While Julie is a prominent character in the Karate Kid universe, she has not yet made an appearance on the acclaimed series Cobra Kai. This may have led some fans to wonder if Hilary Swank will reprise the role in the show’s upcoming season, which is currently in production.

Mary Mouser & Ralph Macchio Have Commented on Julie’s Possible Return

In a January interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mary Mouser, who plays Daniel LaRusso’s daughter Samantha, commented on if Julie will be featured in Cobra Kai Season 4. The 24-year-old noted that she is a fan of the film.

“I love The Next Karate Kid. I love all the films in the Miyagi-verse as our producers refer to it. So the first four. I — you know — I love all of them. They’re, you know, they have a special place in my heart,” explained the actress.

Mouser then went on to say that she would be pleased if Hilary Swank returned to the Karate Kid franchise to play Julie.

“[I] would be so stoked to see Julie Pierce in this world,” said the actress.

She then suggested that the character could be in future seasons, as she is continually surprised by the direction that Cobra Kai’s co-creators and executive producers Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg take the show.

“That’s the fun of it all! It’s like, ‘what’s next?’ I’m just constantly like, ‘what’s next? There’s no way you would go crazier and oh you did, you did that,’” explained the actress.

During a January interview with the Sway podcast, Mouser’s on-screen dad, Ralph Macchio, shared similar information about the likelihood of Swank becoming a Cobra Kai cast member.

“Anyone’s who’s part of the Miyagi verse — any character that appeared during the Miyagi-verse, which was during the life of Mr. Miyagi, and any of those sequels is canon for the show, so who knows,” said the actor.

One of the Show’s Co-Creators Have Discussed Julie Being Featured on ‘Cobra Kai’

While speaking to CinemaBlend in 2020, Hurwitz revealed that Cobra Kai‘s writers discuss “literally every character that has appeared in the Miyagi-verse.”

“So it’s obvious that we’ve spoken about Julie Pierce. As to whether or not she’ll return to the series, that’s something you’ll just have to wait to find out,” explained the executive producer.

The writer then proceeded to compliment Swank’s performance in The Next Karate Kid.

“In terms of that movie, it has its pluses and minuses. One of the things that’s really special about it is it’s very early work for Hilary Swank and she’s gone on to be one of the great actors in Hollywood. Her performance is great in that movie and her chemistry with Pat Morita is fantastic,” stated Hurwitz.

READ NEXT: Why Ralph Macchio Used To Say Daniel LaRusso Would Have Gone To Prison