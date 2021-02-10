Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Weighs In on Cobra Kai and Bruce Lee

Even though Bruce Lee passed away at the age of 32, he is one of the most influential figures in martial arts history, as well as a pop culture icon. According to the official Bruce Lee website, Lee was born in San Francisco, CA in 1940. He was ultimately raised in Hong Kong.

The official Bruce Lee website says Lee started both his acting and martial arts careers in Hong Kong. When Lee was 18 he moved to Seattle to attend college at the University of Washington and pursue a degree in philosophy. He also opened his first school, the Jun Fan Gung Fu Institute. During Lee’s martial arts career, he took on multiple high-profile students, such as Steve McQueen, James Coburn, and Hall of Fame Basketball Player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Abdul-Jabbar is now a columnist for The Hollywood Reporter. In a column Abdul-Jabbar wrote about Lee’s depiction in movies he talks about their friendship. “We quickly developed a friendship as well as a student-teacher relationship. He taught me the discipline and spirituality of martial arts, which was greatly responsible for me being able to play competitively in the NBA for 20 years with very few injuries,” he says.

Abdul-Jabbar Says Bruce Lee Would Enjoy ‘Cobra Kai’

Abdul-Jabbar wrote a column for The Hollywood Reporter about his impressions of Cobra Kai, and whether or not he thinks the late Bruce Lee would enjoy it.

In his column, he says “I like to think Bruce and I would have loved sitting on a sofa together enjoying the delightful Cobra Kai, while he lorded his great head of hair over me and reminded me of the times he kicked my a** when I was his student.” It seems like Abdul-Jabbar appreciates the sensei-pupil relationships that Cobra Kai, and the Karate Kid franchise is popular for.

Abdul-Jabbar also mentions that Lee would enjoy the humor of the show. “Bruce, who also appreciated humor and was quite the jokester, would have loved that the show doesn’t take itself too seriously. In fact, it is much funnier than the movies.”

Bruce Lee’s Karate Philosophies Align With the Show

Abdul-Jabbar says “Bruce would have loved this reimagining because he saw martial arts not just as a way to defend against enemies, but as a way to defend against one’s own self-destructive impulses. Martial arts heals because it helps one identify their problems and adapt to solving them.”

Cobra Kai deals with this issue frequently. In season one Johnny pulls himself out of the gutter by rediscovering karate and teaching it to his students. Similarly, Daniel regains balance in his personal life by practicing karate on his own time.

Much of Lee’s martial arts training was built upon philosophy, Abdul-Jabbar says. The show displays the difference between “the spirituality of monks who use karate for self-improvement versus the worldliness of bullies who use it for material gain,” he says. “Bruce, who had an extensive library of philosophy books, would appreciate the attempt to teach these values to a young audience.”

Lee’s Teachings Could Be Important to ‘Cobra Kai’

Miyagi-do karate is intended for self-defense only. Meanwhile, Cobra Kai karate is the opposite, focused on striking first and striking hard. Abdul-Jabbar says Lee’s personal values, however, fell somewhere between the two.

In his column, Abdul-Jabbar describes Lee’s philosophy as “toughness with compassion. It’s important to win, but more important to be fighting for something worthwhile.”

This style of “toughness with compassion” lands somewhere right between the Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai principles. Now that Johnny and Daniel have joined forces and united their dojo’s, their combined teachings could end up being exactly what Lee supported.

Additionally, for the first time in the show, Daniel and Johnny are now truly fighting for something worthwhile. They must defeat Kreese to save their kids and the surrounding community, rather than fighting over their petty feud.

