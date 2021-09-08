Cobra Kai Star Competing on DWTS Season 30

Martin Kove is best known for playing ruthless sensei John Kreese. In the “Karate Kid” film franchise and the acclaimed series “Cobra Kai,” the 75-year-old actor has shown off some impressive martial arts skills. He will soon have to prove his athleticism on another popular show.

Us Weekly reported that Kove will be a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars” season 30, which will debut on September 20. The actor will compete against JoJo Siwa, Suni Lee, Matt James, Mel C, Brian Austin Green, Christine Chiu, Amanda Kloots, Jimmie Allen, Kenya Moore, The Miz, Cody Rigsby, Olivia Jade, and Iman Shumpert on the ABC series.