Martin Kove’s 2021 ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner Revealed

Dancing With the Stars” is officially back. 75-year-old Martin Kove of “The Karate Kid” and, more recently, “Cobra Kai” is among the contestants this season.

“Sweep the dance floor! Who’s ready for this?,” Kove wrote on Instagram. He wore a Cobra Kai shirt during ABC’s announcement of the new DWTS season.

“On today’s announcement of @dancingabc I wore one of my new favorites the #merciless shirt,” Kove wrote on Instagram.

Who is Kove’s pro dancing partner? He’s partnered with Britt Stewart, who made her DWTS debut last season. She’s the first Black female professional dancer to appear on the show. Stewart’s impressive resume includes appearances in all three “High School Musical” films and touring with artists including Katy Perry, Rihanna, and Nick Jonas.

Does Kove Have a Chance of Making it Far This Season?

Kove is lucky to be partnered up with Stewart. She made it to the semi-finals last season with her partner Johnny Weir and placed sixth. Stewart has experience appearing in film and television so along with her actor partner, the pair is sure to bring emotion and expressiveness to their routines.

Although Kove and Stewart are sure to be a dynamic duo, the competition is fierce this season. Among the contestants are Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee, “Spice Girl” Mel C, and “Dance Moms” alum Jojo Siwa.

There is a lot of talent and athleticism in this year’s cast, so it’s anyone’s competition to win.

There Is a Real-Life Competing Couple on the Show This Season

Professional dancer Sharna Burgess is partnered with her boyfriend, actor Brian Austin Green. Green’s acting credits include “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Desperate Housewives.” He also appeared on “The Masked Singer” as the giraffe.

Green is still technically married to actor Megan Fox, who is in a relationship with musician Machine Gun Kelly. Green and Fox filed for divorce for the second time in November 2020. They had been separated since 2019. Fox filed for divorce for the first time in 2015.

Fox and Green have three sons together. Their third son, Journey, was born after the couple filed for divorce for the first time.

DWTS Has Its First Same-Sex Duo

“Dance Moms” alum Joja Siwa is partnered with DWTS pro Jenna Johnson. Their pairing marks the first time DWTS has had a same-sex duo.

While co-hosting Entertainment Tonight, Siwa said of the partnership, “When I read the email it was like, ‘Would JoJo prefer to dance with a girl or with a boy?’ And I was like, ‘Wait, that’s an option? Let’s absolutely do it!’ It was like, ‘Whoa, I’m changing the future because I have such a kid demographic. It’s making it acceptable, and I love that and I’m so proud of that.”

“Dancing With The Stars premiers TOMORROW!!! Who is excited to watch!!?? I can’t wait for you all to see me like never before!!!❤️🌈 It’s been so much fun and I can’t wait for the live show tomorrow,” Siwa wrote on Instagram.

New episodes of DWTS air Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

