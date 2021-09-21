WATCH: Martin Kove’s Premiere ‘DWTS’ Performance

Martin Kove has portrayed sensei John Kreese in three of the “Karate Kid” films and the Emmy-nominated series “Cobra Kai.” The 75-year-old is now a contestant with his dance partner Britt Stewart on the new season of the hit ABC dance competition series, “Dancing with the Stars.”

For their first “Dancing with the Stars” performance, Kove and Stewart danced to the song “You’re The Best Around” by Joe Esposito, which was featured in “The Karate Kid.” The dancing partners performed the paso doble and received a total score of 13 out 40 from the show’s judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, and Len Goodman.

Martin Kove Spoke About the Competition During a Recent Interview

While Kove is known for playing an intense karate instructor, who will try to win at all costs, he assured fans that he will not adopt Kreese’s mindset while trying to secure the Mirrorball Trophy. During a recent interview with IHollywoodTV, the father-of-two spoke about how he will approach being a “Dancing with the Stars” competitor.

“The more I get into rehearsing, the more I probably will feel competitive. Right now it’s almost spiritual, right now it’s if I last two, I last two, if I last four, I last four, it’s really — I want to have a good time, as Marty Kove. Not as John Kreese. You know, it’s not a matter of being hard and tough, you know, it’s not a matter, it’s a matter of really showing, I guess, showing the population out there that there’s another side of this actor other than the popular John Kreese from ‘Cobra Kai,’” explained Kove.

Ralph Macchio Also P articipated on the Show in 2011

While speaking to “Good Morning America” in September 2021, Martin Kove shared that he had a recent conversation with “Cobra Kai” star Ralph Macchio, who appeared on “Dancing with the Stars” season 12. The 75-year-old noted that his castmate enjoyed participating in the show and revealed that “he just really had such a good time.”

During a 2011 interview on “Lopez Tonight,” Ralph Macchio discussed being a “Dancing with the Stars” contestant. He referenced the fact that he had injured his leg during the production of the show.

“I was just doing this move and I heard like a, you know, popping. a burning feeling and the back of my knee was this Baker’s cyst is what it’s called and it ruptured. I don’t know why, it was just painful,” said Macchio.

He continued to perform, despite his leg injury and acknowledged that his perseverance mirrored his character Daniel LaRusso’s strength in “The Karate Kid.” As fans are aware, Daniel competes during the final round at the 1984 All Valley Competition, despite having an injured leg.

“It’s crazy. I was like it couldn’t be my shoulder, my hip, my elbow? No it had to be the leg, you know,” said Macchio.

While “Dancing With the Stars” season 12 was on the air, “The Karate Kid Part II” star Tamlyn Tomita voiced her support for Macchio during a May 2011 interview with PacificRimVideoPress. She noted that she “knew he was a song and dance man” while filming the “Karate Kid” sequel. She referenced the scene where her character Kumiko and Daniel dance in a 1950s themed diner.

“He’s the one who taught me how to dance. I know Kumiko was supposed to teach Daniel-San how to dance but Ralph Macchio taught Tamlyn Tomita how to dance. And he was just killer back then. So I can’t imagine him not winning,” said the actress.

