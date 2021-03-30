What Martin Kove Wants For John Kreese In Future Seasons of Cobra Kai

The character John Kreese (Martin Kove) first appeared in the 1984 martial arts film The Karate Kid. In the movie, the sensei teaches his Cobra Kai students to fight without mercy or honor. He is just as ruthless in the following two sequels.

Kreese was reintroduced in the acclaimed series Cobra Kai. He manages to take over the Cobra Kai dojo, previously owned by his former student Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and continues to wreak havoc in the San Fernando Valley’s karate scene. The show’s third season provided an explanation for Kreese’s intense personality and violent tendencies. Through flashbacks, it was revealed that the Vietnam veteran experienced numerous tragedies throughout his life, including the death of his beloved girlfriend, Betsy (Emily Marie Palmer).

Martin Kove Discussed Kreese Dating in Future Seasons

During a January interview with Entertainment Weekly, Martin Kove revealed that he would like his character to have another romantic storyline in Cobra Kai’s upcoming season. He disclosed that there have been discussions about Kreese eventually finding another partner, but acknowledged only a specific type of person could date the character. He told the publication:

That one love in his life, Betsy, was strong. We have talked about the possibility of a love interest in the future but I don’t know if it will happen. I’ve definitely asked myself, ‘What kind of woman would put up with this kind of character?’ It would have to be a very strong woman.

Kove then suggested that he believes Kreese can find a powerful female partner, as he has “always felt that a woman can do anything a man can do because [he] grew up with a strong mother.” The actor went on to reiterate that he wants the sensei to experience love once again.

“I really hope they do explore that side, specifically when they go on dates. Even if it doesn’t turn out to be a huge romance where maybe we bump into each other again in a future season. It would be a great thing to play as this character,” said the 75-year-old.

Peyton List Commented on Kreese Possibly Dating Her Character Tory’s Mother

In a separate Entertainment Weekly interview, Peyton List, who plays Cobra Kai team member Tory Nichols, was asked about the possibility of Kreese dating her character’s mother. As fans are aware, not much is known about Tory’s mother, save for the fact that she suffers from a debilitating illness that is affecting her kidneys, as she is undergoing dialysis treatment. Kreese, who lost his mother to suicide when he was younger, sympathizes with his student’s situation.

While List stated that the storyline could help Kreese overcome his personal demons, she seemed to be against the sensei getting any closer to Tory.

“Maybe if he found love he could find some happiness and heal a little bit. I can’t imagine him like — I can’t imagine how intense he would be with Cobra Kai. [Tory] would never be able to separate [herself] from Cobra Kai. It would be just 24/7 fighting,” asserted the actress.

To see more of Kove and List, be sure to watch Cobra Kai, available on Netflix.

