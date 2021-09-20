Martin Kove’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

In 1984, Martin Kove made his first appearance as the imposing sensei John Kreese in the hit film “The Karate Kid.” The character was featured in two of the movie’s sequels. Martin currently portrays the Cobra Kai dojo owner on the Emmy-nominated series “Cobra Kai.” The 75-year-old has also appeared in projects, such as “Rambo: First Blood Part II,” “Cagney & Lacey,” and “Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood,” per IMDb. The actor will be competing during this season of “Dancing with the Stars,” debuting on September 20.

On top of being an actor, Martin is also a family man. The “Karate Kid” star has two 30-year-old children, Jesse and Rachel, who he shares with his ex-wife, Vivienne Kove.

Jesse Kove Appeared in ‘Cobra Kai’

Jesse Kove is also in the entertainment industry. He has had roles in several television shows, including “Cobra Kai.” As fans of the martial arts show are aware, Jesse portrayed a jock who harasses a young John Kreese (Barrett Carnahan) during the show’s third season.

The 30-year-old spoke about his “Cobra Kai” character during a June 2021 interview with SweetyHigh.

“So I played Varsity Captain David on ‘Cobra Kai’ season 3, which is a crazy season and I’ve been in the very important flashback sequences that take place where you get to see the backstory of John Kreese and who bullied him, the biggest bully ever so it’s a pretty important aspect to the show,” said Jesse.

The actor noted that before being cast as David, he “always wanted to be part of the show in some way.”

Rachel Kove Is ‘a Trauma-Informed Life Coach”

Jesse’s twin sister, Rachel Kove, is business-oriented. While speaking on the Queen Cobra Podcast in March 2021, Rachel shared that she is “a trauma-informed life coach” and co-founded the company Transformational Solutions.

“So I have been working in the field of mental health, personal development, substance abuse disorders, compulsive behavior patterns stuff for about 10 years. I started my own journey into the world of personal development and recovery about 14 years ago. I own a life coaching company that I’m actually in the process of leaving and I’m starting another one but that other one is called Transformational Solutions and it’s an amazing company that helps a lot of people who struggle you know with drug addiction and substance abuse,” explained Rachel.

Martin Kove Has a Grandson

My little cowboy grandson, Jaxon, with my beautiful daughter Rachel. Those cowboy boots are made for walking. pic.twitter.com/7zA5AsyvM5 — Martin Kove (@MartinKove) January 5, 2018

Martin Kove has a grandson named Jaxon. The actor occasionally posts pictures of the child on his social media accounts. For instance, on January 8, 2018, the 75-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a photo of Rachel and her son. In the picture, the trauma-informed life coach held Jaxon, who was wearing a pair of cowboy boots.

“My little cowboy grandson, Jaxon, with my beautiful daughter Rachel. Those cowboy boots are made for walking,” read the post’s caption.

Jesse Kove & Martin Kove Will Be In an Upcoming Project Together

During a July 2021 interview with BourbonBlog, Jesse Kove shared that he and his father will be appearing in an upcoming project together. He noted that the movie is called “A Taste of Love” and actress Erin Cahill plays the film’s protagonist.

“The movie is really about her and her journey, you know, in a nutshell, she basically leaves her small town to go to the big city to basically become like a TV chef and you know, she does become like famous on TV,” said Jesse.

The actor explained that his character is the protagonist’s “old childhood flame” who she reconnects with after she returns to her hometown.

He then noted that his father “is going to play Erin Cahill’s father.”

“I’m very excited to work with my dad again,” said Jesse.

The 30-year-old also shared that the film will likely be available to watch on Netflix, Hulu, or Hallmark.

Jesse Kove Was Aware of ‘The Karate Kid’ Growing Up

While speaking to the BourbonBlog, Jesse Kove shared that he was aware of the “Karate Kid” franchise when he was a child.

“My dad had these big original posters from the movies in the house all the time. And I would see them and there’s like a Mr. Miyagi in my house and then eventually I understood what this was and that he was in this movie and it was a big deal to people,” said the actor.

He revealed that he did not initially recognize the significance of the beloved film.

“At the end of the day, same thing, he’s just my dad so to me it was kind of like I would brush it off my shoulders a little bit and then when I got older I realized how meaningful this movie is to people around the world,” said the 30-year-old.

