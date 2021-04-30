‘Cobra Kai’ Star Gives an Update on the Production of Season 4

After a brief pause in production due to the coronavirus pandemic, the cast and crew of “Cobra Kai” have been filming the show’s long-awaited fourth season. Production started in January, and a majority of it was shot in Atlanta, Georgia.

Martin Kove Took to Instagram to Announce Season 4 Has Been Wrapped

Martin Kove, who portrays ruthless sensei John Kreese, took to Instagram to announce that filming for the upcoming season has been completed. In the post, which was uploaded on April 30, Kove revealed “COBRA KAI S4 officially wrapped” on the night of April 29. He mentioned the show’s crew exhibited strength amid the pandemic. The 75-year-old also expressed gratitude toward the show’s creators and executive producers, Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg, and noted that they had “more energy than [he] knew was humanly possible.”

“The Captains of our cobra [sic] Kai ship, leading us to glory waters,” wrote Kove.

He also thanked the production company Sony Pictures Television Studio and Netflix, which has the first three seasons of “Cobra Kai” available to stream. Kove then turned his attention to his co-stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, who play Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

“To @ralph_macchio & @william_zabka the battle rages on! I couldn’t be more humbled to work along side you both. Who put the work in day in and day out and day in and day out,” read a portion of the post.

Kove ended the statement by letting fans of the “Karate Kid” franchise know that “the real story has only just begun.”

The actor’s son Jesse Kove, who plays a Varsity athlete who bullies a young John Kreese in season 3, episode 2, commented on the post.

“Done! @martinkove Couldn’t be more proud of you dad! 4 months of face time and Talking on the phone and grinding through it all! you pressed on like the bad a** sensei you are! Love you. [rock hands emoji] [fire emoji] [smiling face with sunglasses emoji] [snake emoji] #Cobrakai never dies ”freak” [squinting face with tongue emoji],” wrote the 30-year-old.

Martin Kove Has Discussed His Decision to Return to the “Karate Kid” Franchise

After briefly appearing as Kreese during the season 1 finale, Kove became a series regular in season 2. While speaking to the Hollywood Reporter in August 2020, the actor discussed his decision to return to the martial arts franchise. He explained that he “wanted to come back to the role” but “was quite leery to do it as written for the movie.” He revealed that he had spoken to the show’s writers to make sure his character was multifaceted and given “some versatile situations.”

“And they did, they had him coming off episode-one, season-two as if he was a big shot. He portrayed that everything’s cool, and he’s coming back, and he wants to be in Cobra Kai, because it’s now big news. He lives in a shelter because he has no money. Then [Zabka’s character] follows him one day, and they have a great scene in the shelter where I’m in tears, and Billy’s in tears. He takes me back into Cobra Kai. This is after episode-one, where we had a big fight, and I threw him through glass,” said the actor.

