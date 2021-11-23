Why Martin Kove Punched The Miz in the Face

“Cobra Kai” star Martin Kove, 75, was a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars” season 30. He was paired up with professional dancer Britt Stewart. Unfortunately for “Karate Kid” fans, the actor was the first contestant of the season to be eliminated.

Kove was invited back on the show for the season finale, which aired on November 22, 2021. The actor appeared in the opening number featuring former contestants, which can be watched below.





At the beginning of the group dance, which was paired with the song “Dynamite” by BTS, professional wrestler Michael “The Miz” Mizanin can be seen doing arm rolls with his former “DWTS” partner Witney Carson. Kove and Stewart then got up from their seats. The “Cobra Kai” star spun around before punching The Miz in the face as part of the choreography. However, the 75-year-old did not appear to make contact.

Martin Kove Shared Pictures From the ‘DWTS’ Season 30 Finale

On November 22, Martin Kove took to Instagram to share pictures from the “DWTS” season 30 finale. The first two photos showed the 75-year-old and Stewart posing together in front of a background that read “Dancing with the Stars” finale. Kove stood by himself for the final snap.

“Great to revisit @dancingabc tonight for it’s season 30 finale! [Dancing man emoji] [Party popper emoji] Thank you @brittbenae for gracing my arm tonight once more. Congratulations to the winners and again. Thank you @abcnetwork,” wrote Kove in the post’s caption.

Following Kove’s “DWTS” elimination in September, he expressed his gratitude for the show and Stewart on Instagram. He also thanked fans who “watched [‘Dancing with the Stars’] and continues to!”

“Thank you to the producers and entire crew and creative team behind this stellar show! To my opponents well… you don’t show the enemy mercy! Best of luck! To My kids [Rachel Kove] & [Jesse Kove] for supporting me always and forever! Lastly, [Britt Stewart] my wonderful beyond talented Dance partner. Thank you for the patience and care you gave me! I’ll never forget it! Maybe we’ll dance again soon! In my dojo or yours!” read a portion of the caption.

Stewart responded to Kove’s post in the comments section.

“Awe Marty!!! Beyond proud of you! Dance in the dojo….. Let’s go!!!! [raised hands emoji],” wrote the professional dancer.

Martin Kove Spoke About ‘Cobra Kai’ in August 2021

Martin Kove currently plays ruthless sensei John Kreese on “Cobra Kai.” The show’s fourth season will premiere on December 31, 2021. During an August 2021 appearance at Planet Comicon Kansas City, alongside his “Cobra Kai” co-star William “Billy” Zabka, the actor shared his favorite season from the show. He revealed that he had a fondness for season 1 because his character was reintroduced to the “Karate Kid” franchise during the season finale. He then stated that he enjoyed season 3, which premiered on Netflix on January 1, 2021. The 75-year-old referenced that Kreese gets into a brutal fight with Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) in season 3, episode 10.

“That big fight through the window with Ralph and with Billy — it was just a culmination of so much, the culmination of so many problems between the three of us and it was very rich,” explained Kove.

