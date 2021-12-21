Martin Kove Shares Massive Update About ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5

While “Cobra Kai” season 4 has not yet premiered on Netflix, the show’s fifth season just wrapped production.

On December 19, Martin Kove, who plays ruthless sensei John Kreese, took to Instagram to make an announcement about season 5. The post featured a photo that showed the 75-year-old giving the camera a thumbs-up while wearing a Cobra Kai hat.

“S5. Finished. My humbled gratitude to all. Every day. No mercy. All day. [Fist emoji] [snake emoji] [flame emoji] rewatch S1-3 before S4 on December 31st happy holidays, make it count! Love you all,” wrote Kove.

Quite a few fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share their excitement.

“Hold on, hold on. Season 4 is landing and now season 5 has finished filming? What a time to be alive man. [Raised hands emoji],” wrote one commenter.

“Congratulations I can’t believe Season 5 is already done filming [party popper emoji],” added another.

“Can’t wait for seasons 4 and 5 !!!!! Hope you have a great holiday no mercy @martinkove,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

One of the show’s creators Jon Hurwitz also updated fans on social media. The executive producer shared an Instagram post on December 19. The photo showed him sitting next to his fellow “Cobra Kai” co-creator Josh Heald on a plane.

“Five. Fin. #ByeAtlanta #CobraKai,” read a portion of the post’s caption.

A few “Cobra Kai” stars commented on the post. For instance, Vanessa Rubio, who plays Miguel Diaz’s mother Carmen left a string of red heart emojis in the comments section. Dan Ahdoot, who portrays Anoush, also joked about Hurwitz’s seating arrangement on the plane.

“Legends!!!! Even though they put you in the last row of first class,” wrote the comedian.

The Co-Creator of ‘Cobra Kai’ Shared Information About Season 5

While speaking to Screen Rant in December 2021, Hurwitz, Heald, and the other creator of “Cobra Kai” Hayden Schlossberg shared some information about the upcoming season, which will be available to watch on December 31, 2021. Heald also briefly discussed season 5. He told the publication:

We have more beyond season 5. We are not writing to the end of the series in season 5 right now. We can’t believe we’ve filmed two seasons of the show this year. In our minds, it’s crazy to believe how far ahead of the story we are than what the audience has seen so far. Season 5 is another enormous season with a lot of new flavors and a lot of things that you haven’t seen before yet on the show. And it’s not the end.

Hayden Schlossberg Shared Why It Is Sometimes Difficult To Write ‘Cobra Kai’ in August 2021

During an August 2021 interview with AwardsWatch, the show’s creators spoke about the writing process. Schlossberg explained there are certain difficulties when crafting the series, which is based on the ‘Karate Kid’ film franchise.

“On one hand you want the show to be a continuation and stay true to the movie, on the other hand times have changed with storytelling and sometimes, you know, we have to pick and choose when we’re going modern and when we’re going kind of classic,” explained the executive producer.

He also noted that fans of the show appreciate its “earnestness.”

“At times it is a little bit of that, you know, that Disney movie feel that you got from the original [film] but then there’s those other times that do kind of go that meta place of wait a second this is all about you know, a giant karate war? And we have to pick and choose where we zoom in and zoom out,” shared Schlossberg.

