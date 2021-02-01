WATCH: Mary Mouser on Criminal Minds [VIDEO]

Before starring on Cobra Kai as Daniel LaRusso’s daughter Samantha, Mary Mouser had guest roles on several popular television shows. In 2014, she appeared on Criminal Minds during Season 10, Episode 10, titled “Amelia Porter.”

The Actress Played a Kidnapped 16-Year-Old

In the episode, Mouser played a 16-year-old, named Rebecca Farland, who, alongside her brother Andy (Kasey Campbell), was kidnapped by their uncle, Benton (Travis Caldwell), a murderer. A clip from the episode can be viewed below. The video, however, does contain violence and graphic imagery.

The episode begins with Benton parking a car in a secluded area. He wakes up Rebecca, who is sleeping in the backseat, and informs her that her brother had died in an accident. She then steps outside of the vehicle before Benton sets it on fire.

12 hours earlier, the criminal profilers at the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit are informed that there has been a triple homicide in Salt Lake City. The team travels to Utah to investigate the crime scenes. While at the home of two of the victims, Ron and Karen Myerson, Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) and Kate Callahan (Jennifer Love Hewitt) discover holes in the backyard. They realize that the unidentified subject, also known as an unsub, was familiar with the property.

Technical analyst Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) discovers that a fugitive named Amelia Porter (Avery Clyde) once owned the home. David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) recognizes her name and revealed that she and her boyfriend, Benton, who was 17-years-old at the time, murdered his sister, Miriam, while they were under the influence.

Garcia reveals Amelia has been on the run, while Benton “served 12 years at Utah State Prison.”

“He was released two days ago,” said Garcia. Rossi soon realizes that he is the “unsub.”

In the meantime, Benton, Andy, and Rebecca are on the road. Rebecca was tied up inside the trunk, but her brother convinced their uncle to release her and give her water.

Benton states that Rebecca shares a striking resemblance to her deceased mother and claims Amelia is fully responsible for her murder. Rebecca does not believe him, but Andy de-escalates the situation by offering Benton the address to a place where they can stay while remaining undetected.

Eventually, the members of the Behavioral Analysis Unit go to Benton’s father’s home, where Andy and Rebecca were living. They soon find the older man’s body and piece together that Benton had stabbed him and taken the children.

The following scene shows Andy driving the car while Benton sits in the back next to Rebecca while pointing a gun at her. Benton reveals that he “found the money” buried in the backyard of Amelia’s old residence. They are, then, pulled over by police officers because of a broken tail light, but they are “[let] off with a warning.”

Soon after, Andy gestures for his sister to buckle her seatbelt, which she obliges. He then purposefully crashes the car, which renders both Rebecca and Benton unconscious.

Andy attempts to pull his sister out of the vehicle but is stopped by Benton, who shoots him. A “good samaritan” parks her car near the scene to check in on them. She is also shot by Benton, who steals her car.

Andy is found alive and is taken to the hospital, where he confirms that his uncle had injured him.

Mouser’s Character Was Taken To Amelia’s Hideout

After igniting the car, Benton forces Rebecca to travel on foot. They trek the Summit Trail, where they come across two other hikers, who later informed the authorities of their whereabouts.

Rebecca is then taken to Amelia‘s hideout. Benton attempts to coerce his ex-girlfriend to murder his niece like they did his sister. A horrified Amelia objects, and the FBI arrives.

Benton quickly grabs Rebecca and points a gun at her head. The former prisoner maintains his innocence in the murder of his sister, but Amelia states “it was him, it was always him.”

The FBI tries to convince him to lower his weapon, and Amelia attempts to flee the scene. This momentarily distracts Benton, and Rebecca turns around to make her own escape, which sets off his gun, killing him.

At the end of the episode, Rebecca is reunited with her brother at the hospital.

