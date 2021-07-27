The Reason ‘Cobra Kai’ Star Mary Mouser Said She Feels Fearful on Set

On the martial arts series “Cobra Kai,” Mary Mouser stars as Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) teenage daughter Samantha. The actress appears to be close in real-life to her on-screen love interest, Xolo Maridueña. However, she does not seem too fond of the fact that her co-star often pranks her. During a January 2021 Entertainment Weekly interview, the 25-year-old actress revealed that Maridueña enjoys “scaring [her].”

“He just waits behind like especially like my trailer like he’ll just wait behind the kind of like pop out part of my trailer until I’m literally on the steps like coming out of my trailer,” said the actress. “I’m so clumsy. Like I will slip and fall, it’s happened and so I’m like literally on the steps of my trailer and then he comes around with his phone and goes blah and it’s just everytime.”

Due to Maridueña’s constant pranks, Mouser admitted that she often feels on edge while on set.

“Now I live in fear. I walk around like all right now Xolo’s coming around the corner,” said the actress with a smile.

She then compared filming “Cobra Kai” to a “summer camp.” She noted while she thinks it “is awesome … there are definitely the prankers too.”

Xolo Maridueña Unintentionally Hit His ‘Cobra Kai’ Co-Star

It appears that Maridueña is a fan of tricking his co-stars. During a December 2020 interview with Metro, Jacob Bertrand, who portrays Cobra Kai student Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz, disclosed that Maridueña unintentionally hit him.

“We play this game where you try to make someone flinch by fake punching them and if they flinch you get to hit them,” said the actor. “I don’t flinch, basically, is the moral of this story. Xolo was in front of me, and he tried to do this punch, super fast backfist me in the face, not purposely, and thought I was gonna flinch back and I didn’t.”

Bertrand revealed that his decision not to flinch had some consequences. He told the publication:

He just obliterated my nose! And it wasn’t even for a fight or anything. That’s actually the only time there’s ever been a mishap. At least for me.

Tanner Buchanan Also Tricked His Co-Workers

Maridueña is not the only prankster on set. In a February 2021 interview with At Large Magazine, Tanner Buchanan, best known for playing Sam’s ex-boyfriend, Robby Keene, revealed he tricked his co-workers by pretending to be a personal assistant. He explained that he “planned [the prank] for a month and a half.”

“I got the hair and makeup team to give me this fake beard. I showed up with all the other PAs. It was an hour drive to get there so I woke up at like 1:30 or 2 in the morning to apply this beard and put my wig on and get dressed, but it was so worth it,” said Buchanan. “I got the craziest looks all day long, people were like, ‘Who is this guy? Why is he here?’ I was trying to be busy, but I did absolutely nothing except stand around and act like I knew what was going on, what jobs to do. Everyone was confused, it was great.”

