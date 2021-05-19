Why Mary Mouser Thought She Was Going to ‘Get Fired’ From Cobra Kai

Since its premiere in 2018, Mary Mouser has portrayed Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) daughter Samantha in the acclaimed series “Cobra Kai.” While speaking to EUPHORIA. Magazine in March, the 25-year-old revealed she made a mistake that could have potentially harmed a significant item from the original “The Karate Kid” film in front of her on-screen father.

Mary Mouser Revealed That the Incident Involved the Infamous 1947 Yellow Ford

Mouser stated that the incident occurred when she was sitting in the infamous 1947 Ford Super Deluxe with Macchio. As fans of the “Karate Kid” are aware, Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) gave Daniel the vintage car on his 18th birthday. The actress explained that she did not know how to properly shut the car’s door.

“I remember getting into the car, first of all the doors are a little swingy — the handles, they’re a little wobbly. It’s not like getting into a brand new car, and I’ve never got into a legitimate vintage car. So I got in and closed the door and it didn’t close all the way and Ralph was like, ‘Oh you got to like pull it when you close it,’ so I went to go and do it again and it went bang,” said the actress.

Mouser then revealed that she was concerned her accidental mistreatment of the car would lead to her dismissal from the show. She told the publication:

I had this moment where I’m like, ‘I’m about to get fired, I’m about to get sent home. I just slammed the yellow door, I don’t know what to do with myself.’ I saw Ralph’s face just go, [face drops] ‘Don’t mess with me, kid.’

Ralph Macchio Actually Owns the Car

While Mouser did not mention this in the EUPHORIA. Magazine interview, Macchio’s reaction most likely had something to do with the fact that he owns the car. During a 2019 interview with Automobile Magazine, he disclosed that he was interested in purchasing the iconic convertible “before [he] started shooting ‘The Karate Kid Part III,'” which premiered in 1986.

“I sat down with the head of Columbia Pictures at the time and I just floated it out. I said, ‘Maybe at the end of this film, I’d love to buy that car just to have it. It’s just become a piece of pop culture and would be cool to keep in my family,’ and all that stuff. And she just listened to me, her name was Dawn Steel. She’s since passed away,” stated the actor.

He revealed that the studio ended up giving him the car for free “the day the second sequel was released.”

While speaking to Automobile Magazine, Macchio explained that he wanted the vehicle because he often takes keepsakes from movie sets. For instance, the actor has “the Converse high tops and the jean jacket” his character Johnny Cade wore in the 1983 film “The Outsiders” and “the can of tuna fish” from “My Cousin Vinny.”

“So, with ‘The Karate Kid,’ it was the original headband and the trophy, and then I said, ‘Boy, would I love to have that ’47 Ford. How cool would that be?'” explained the actor.

To see more of Macchio and Mouser, check out “Cobra Kai,” available to stream on Netflix.

