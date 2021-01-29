Cobra Kai Star Discusses On-Set Injury That Landed Them in the ER

Since its premiere in 2018, Cobra Kai has been known for its action-packed sequences. It should come as no surprise to fans that the show’s stars occasionally get injured while performing stunts for fight scenes.

Digital Spy reported that the actress who portrays Daniel LaRusso’s daughter Samantha, Mary Mouser, detailed injuring herself during the show’s production while speaking to several publications in December 2020.

“I have more than my fair share of mishaps. I’m a clumsy enough person before they gave me stunt work! And it just doesn’t get any easier from there. Luckily, you know, [in] the show, they keep challenging us to do something new, and something bigger, and something crazier. So naturally, my clumsiness gets bigger and crazier,” explained the 24-year-old.

Mouser Injured Both Her Ankle & Hand During the Production of ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 2

According to Digital Spy, Mouser detailed an incident that occurred while shooting Samantha’s fight with Tory Nichols (Peyton List) during the show’s Season 2 finale, stating,

I’ve had a couple of injuries, all pretty much completely on my own. Messed myself up. Mis-blocked a kick… Had to go to the ER but I was all clear, all good! Then I fought the whole next day and did all the episode 10 of season 2 fight.

She then revealed that the day after she visited the emergency room, she “messed up [her] own ankle, rolling out of bed weird.”

Mouser went on to say that she is “often covered in bruises while filming this show” with “most of them completely self-inflicted.”

The actress had previously discussed both of her injuries during a video she filmed alongside her Cobra Kai co-star Tanner Buchanan that was uploaded on her YouTube channel in May 2019.

She explained that while rehearsing the fight scene, Peyton List’s stunt double Jahnel Curfman gave her some advice.

“Jahnel said, ‘hey, on that first block when you come down, don’t give me much with your hands because you’re going to get yourself hurt, and I don’t need much you just have to sell it,'” said Mouser.

The actress agreed to Curfman’s terms, but while filming the scene, she “ignored everything Jahnel told [her]” and “gave it [her] all.” She explained that her “three fingers hyperextended backward on [the stuntwoman’s] foot.”

“Instantly tears were coming down my face,” revealed the actress.

She then mentioned that the show’s medic was assisting “somebody else [who] had gotten injured.”

“[The production crew] kept trying to see if I could move it. I could not move it. I was in so much pain, and my fingers all became balloons. They all swelled up… All it was some hyperextended tendons, and it was bone bruising. I ended up that night having to go to the ER,” disclosed Mouser.

She said once she was at the emergency room and it was determined that she had not broken any bones, she told the staff to “tape it up.” She was able to return to the set “the next day.”

In the video, Mouser also revealed that she had sustained “a stress sprain on [her] ankle” when she “stepped out of bed.” She, however, refrained from notifying “anyone because” she “didn’t want them to think it [was] a big deal.”

The Actress Received Physical Therapy for Her Injuries

In a June 2019 YouTube video, Mouser noted that she received physical therapy for the injuries. During the video, the actress strengthened her ankle and her hand by doing numerous exercises and stretches.

To see more of Mouser, be sure to watch Cobra Kai Season 3, available on Netflix.

READ NEXT: Mary Mouser Weighs In on Her Relationships On Cobra Kai