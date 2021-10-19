Mary Mouser on Ralph Macchio Once Being ‘a Teen Heartthrob’

Mary Mouser, 25, plays Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) daughter, Samantha in the Emmy-nominated series “Cobra Kai.” During a January 2021 interview with ​​Dewey Singleton, alongside her on-screen mother, Courtney Henggeler, Mouser commented on Ralph Macchio’s status as a teen icon throughout the 1980s.

Mary Mouser Spoke about Her On-Screen Father in January 2021

During the January 2021 interview, Singleton referenced that Mouser had previously compared the “Karate Kid” franchise to “Twilight,” as fans view both films as “comfort food.” He then asked if Mouser found it “weird” that William “Billy” Zabka, who plays Johnny Lawrence, and Macchio “were at one point considered teen heartthrobs,” much like the actors who played characters in the “Twilight” films. Mouser shared that she found the notion “a little weird to think about.” She then noted that she has a friend who finds Macchio attractive, which makes her feel uncomfortable, as she views the 59-year-old as a father figure.

“I just had a moment right there… You know what, that just made me think of the other day I was talking to somebody, we were watching the show and they were like, ‘You know what, Ralph was so cute when he was younger.’ And I was like, ‘That is my dad! Don’t talk about him that way. That is so weird,’” said Mouser with a laugh.

The actress then noted that Macchio once being a teen idol “is hilarious to think about.” She then revealed that she owns “a cardboard cutout of Edward Cullen,” played by Robert Pattinson in “Twilight.”

“The idea that somebody would have a Ralph Macchio cardboard cutout, that’s incredible,” said the actress.

Ralph Macchio Discussed Being ‘a Teen Heartthrob’ in 2017

During a 2017 New York Comic Con panel with William Zabka and Martin Kove, who plays John Kreese, a fan asked Ralph Macchio “how was it being such a teen heartthrob?” Macchio revealed that he felt “it was kind of odd.” Zabka then joked that “Ralph had posters of himself in his room.”

“He still has them up,” quipped the 55-year-old.

Macchio played along, stating, “I figured when I was 50, I would take them down but they are still there.” He then noted that he viewed his “teen heartthrob” phase as “just one area of [his] career.” He clarified that he is appreciative of fans who saw him in that light during the 1980s.

During a January 2021 appearance of Justin Long’s podcast “Life is Short,” Macchio shared that his children, Daniel and Julia, who are both in their 20s, became aware of his celebrity at an early age. He shared one story that involved Daniel finding a few magazines that he had appeared in at the height of his career.

“When he was about 4, maybe a little older, like 6, my mom dropped off a bin of 16 Magazines and Tiger Beats and all that stuff. He came running in the house with like five of them in his hands and he runs up to my daughter and he says, ‘Jule, dad was huge and we missed it!’ That’s one of my favorite stories,” said Macchio.

