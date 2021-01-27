Mary Mouser Weighs In on Her Relationships On Cobra Kai

While Cobra Kai is known for its action-packed sequences, a core part of the show is the romantic relationships. For instance, Daniel LaRusso’s daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser) has had meaningful relationships with both Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) and Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan).

During a recent Instagram Live interview with Teen Vogue, Mary Mouser shared her opinion on the love triangle. She revealed that she “really enjoy[s] all the drama” of her character being involved with both Robby and Miguel. The actress also noted that “if [she] was a viewer at home [she] would be super into the back and forth of it.”

Mouser Described ‘Miguel as Samantha’s First Love’

She disclosed, however, that she views “Miguel as Samantha’s first love.” The 24-year-old then referred to her character’s storyline in Cobra Kai Season 1, where she has issues with her identity. Essentially, Samantha trades her friendship with Aisha and her interest in science to be with the popular crowd at West Valley High School.

“She was really looking for who she is and where she belongs,” explained Mouser. “She doesn’t want to be just a kid anymore. She doesn’t want to be the science nerd anymore… You know, she wants to fit in and wants to be cool, and that doesn’t really work out.”

Mouser went onto say that her character was relieved when Miguel accepted her as a multifaceted person. She told Teen Vogue:

When she finds Miguel, it’s like, ‘Oh I can just be myself, like I can be the nerdy parts of me and the cool parts of me, and he likes all of it.’ And you know, they’ve like clicked so well together, and it was her first real experience with belonging somewhere and finding a person who just like gets her and be like that best friend and who she’s also dating.

She then commented upon Miguel and Samantha’s break up at the end of the show’s first season. She noted that his “change” in demeanor was difficult for Sam to handle.

The Actress Also Commented on Samantha & Robby’s Bond

Mouser explained to Teen Vogue that her character’s relationship with Robby thrived because she could be “honest” about herself and her past relationship. She also noted that the former couple shared a strong bond as “they are both trained in the same style” of karate by Daniel (Ralph Macchio) during Cobra Kai Season 2.

The actress also mentioned that before the production of Cobra Kai Season 3, she was unaware with of Samantha would handle her relationships with Robby and Miguel. She thought maybe the high school student could be “single for this year doing her own thing.” Mouser clarified, however, that she was pleased with Sam’s storyline in the latest season.

She continued to say that Samantha may have feelings for Robby and Miguel.

“I think that Samantha still has both pieces of herself in her heart, and by the end of Season 3, we know that she’s with Miguel. And that’s where she’s happy, but I think at the same time, I think, there’s a piece of her heart that’s still always going to belong to Robby too,” said Mouser.

To see more of Mouser, Maridueña, and Buchanan, be sure to watch Cobra Kai Season 3, available on Netflix.

