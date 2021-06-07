Mary Mouser Shares Her Co-Star’s Wild Theory About Cobra Kai Season 4

In the third season of “Cobra Kai,” Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and his former rival Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) make an alliance to ensure that none of John Kreese’s (Martin Kove) violent Cobra Kai students are named the next All Valley champion. The martial artists decide that they will co-teach their students to have a better shot at winning the tournament.

Mary Mouser Discussed Her Co-Star’s Theories in a March Interview

During a March interview with Euphoria. Magazine, Mary Mouser, best known for portraying Daniel LaRusso’s teenage daughter Samantha, was asked how the All Valley Tournament will play out in the show’s fourth season, which is expected to premiere in late 2021. At the time of the interview, “Cobra Kai” season 4 was in the process of being filmed. The actress claimed that she did not know who would win the championship and stated that the show’s producers are “smart enough not to tell [the cast] anything.” She revealed, however, that she and her co-stars had their “own theories” about the championship.

“[W]e’d be like, ‘Oh what if this happened? That would explain it, that would explain it. Remember when he looked at you sideways whenever you said that sentence and you were talking about eating chicken? I bet that’s what it is, I bet that’s what they mean.’ It’s really hilarious,” said Mouser.

She admitted that some of their “little theories… make sense,” while others “are really far-fetched.” Mouser then shared that her co-star Jacob Bertrand, who plays Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz, theorized that his character was “going to grow wings” in the show’s fourth season.

Mouser Also Talked About Sam’s Struggle With Her Mental Health

During the Euphoria. Magazine interview, Mouser also discussed depicting Sam’s struggle with her mental health in the show’s third season. As fans are aware, the character begins to have severe panic attacks after Tory (Peyton List) attacks her at school in season 2, episode 10. She explained that portraying someone with PTSD was not necessarily difficult for her. She told the publication:

Those are things that I know in people I know and in myself. They were kind of already there and already journeys that I had to take and am still on. It wasn’t necessarily like I was coming at it from a perspective of like, “Oh I have to suddenly become dark and suddenly get into some world of understanding what this is.” It was things that were natural to me but it was definitely an adjustment bringing that to Samantha.

In a January Entertainment Weekly interview, Mouser also discussed that she identified with Sam’s struggles and felt closer to her character than ever before while filming season 3.

“I am somebody who suffers from anxiety, so I am somebody who suffers from panic attacks. And they are not all that uncommon to me in my life and so it was — honestly the challenge was kind of letting myself open up to that side of me, Mary, and bringing that to camera was kind of scary and vulnerable in its own way,” explained the actress.

Mouser then revealed some viewers have thanked her for her portrayal of a character with PTSD.

“It’s made me feel connected to this fanbase in a new way which is kind of cool. I kind of feel like now we are all like holding hands, we’re like a support group,” said the 25-year-old.

To see more of Mouser, check out the first three seasons of “Cobra Kai,” available to stream on Netflix.

READ NEXT: ‘Cobra Kai’ Has Made One Aspect of Ralph Macchio’s Life ‘Tougher’