PHOTOS: Mary Mouser & Tanner Buchanan Dress as ‘Star Wars’ Characters

On the Emmy-nominated series “Cobra Kai,” Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) and Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) have a tumultuous relationship. The couple begins dating during the show’s second season. However, their romance comes to an abrupt end when Robby accidentally injures Sam’s ex-boyfriend Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), and goes on the run. While the teenager is in a juvenile detention center, Miguel and Sam rekindle their relationship.

While it does not appear that Robby and Sam will be friends anytime soon, Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser are close in real life. On October 15, 2021, Mouser uploaded a series of photos that showed she and her “Cobra Kai” co-star wearing “Star Wars” costumes on Instagram.

Mary Mouser Shared Photos of Her Co-star Dressed as Kylo Ren

Mouser’s post consisted of four photos. The first two images showed Buchanan and Mouser posing with the key makeup artist of “Cobra Kai,” Jamie Cline, and her husband, Chase Abraham in front of a mirror. In the photos, Mouser sported a Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley) costume. Meanwhile, Buchanan channeled Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver. Cline had on a pair of Yoda ears, while Abraham decided to wear a Chewbacca onesie. The third snap featured a birthday cake. Mouser snapped a selfie with her smartphone in the fourth photo.

“Last weekend was outta this world [slight smile emoji] [rocket emoji] [sparkles emoji] happy 3rd or 5th birthday last Friday, @chaseabraham. Thanks for giving us an excuse to party like it was 1995. [dizzy emoji] can you tell which character each of us dressed as?? [eyes emoji][glowing star emoji],” read the caption of the post.

Mouser and Buchanan’s “Cobra Kai” co-star Vanessa Rubio, who plays Miguel Diaz’s mother Carmen, was quick to respond to the post.

“Aww [three red heart emoji] @abrajamiecline‘s ears!!” wrote the actress.

Quite a few fans also took the time to comment on the post, with many sharing their appreciation for Mouser and Buchanan’s costumes.

“Love the Star Wars themed #starwars,” wrote one fan.

“[T]anner and mary matching i’m gonna go cry brb this is too cute,” added another.

“Mary and Star Wars. Priceless!!! Looking good Queen!!” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Tanner Buchanan Discussed ‘Star Wars’ in January 2021

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly in January 2021, Tanner Buchanan briefly talked about “Star Wars.” During the interview, Entertainment Weekly reported Rosy Cordero stated that some fans have likened Robby to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), presumably because both characters find incredible mentors amid bleak circumstances.

Buchanan shared that he “love the comparison” between Robby and Luke. He noted, however, that he is not a major “Star Wars” fan.

“I actually have not seen too many of the ‘Star Wars.’ So don’t hate me too much,” revealed the actor.

He clarified that he is aware of the importance of Luke Skywalker.

“It’s kind of cool to be compared to someone in movie history who’s so like kind of iconic and it’s like oh sure, yeah I’ll take being compared to that that’s such an iconic character in movie history, so I’m going to take it,” said Buchanan.

