WATCH: Miguel & Sam’s Speech in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3

The third season of the acclaimed series “Cobra Kai” focuses on karate students who practice at rivaling dojos, led by Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), and John Kreese (Martin Kove).

Miguel Diaz & Sam LaRusso Spoke to the City Council in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3

In season 3, episode 8, Johnny, Daniel, and Kreese attempt to appeal to the Northridge City Council to reinstate the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament after it was called off following the massive West Valley High School fight, which left Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) temporarily paralyzed. Unfortunately, the karate instructors are unable to convince the city council. Before all hope is lost, Miguel unexpectedly appears at the meeting. The moving scene can be watched below:





Miguel introduces himself as the student “who got kicked off the second floor” while facing off Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) in the hallways of West Valley High School. He notes that while he believed he was “going to be paralyzed,” he was eventually able to “re-learned how to walk.” As the 2018 All Valley Champion, he “want[s] the tournament to continue.” Before the Northridge City Council can shut him down, Sam interrupts and asserts that karate students “want a place where [they] can compete fairly and safely.”

Miguel then shares that he was the victim of bullying when he “first moved” to Reseda, California with his mother and grandmother. He notes that he was able to defend himself by learning martial arts from his sensei Johnny.

“Instead of burying your heads in the sand and pretending bullying does not exist or that you could just get rid of it, what you need to do is teach kids how to defend themselves,” says Miguel.

He then notes that karate has improved his life.

“We don’t need this tournament to do cool kicks or sell tickets, we need to show the bullies of the world that we’re not afraid. It’s called the All Valley because it’s for everyone. To give everyone the chance to show what they can do. To fight to become a champion and we deserve that chance,” asserts the teenager.

After his speech, a member of the city council revealed that she does not “get the Valley’s fascination with karate” but says that “the All Valley Under 18 Tournament is officially back on,” as long as participants are “willing to sign wavers stating that the city is not liable” for any potential injuries.

William Zabka Spoke About Johnny & Daniel’s Relationship in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3

The fourth season of “Cobra Kai,” will premiere on Netflix on December 31, 2021. A major plot point of the upcoming season will be Daniel and Johnny co-teaching their students at Miyagi-Do dojo to prepare them for the All Valley. During an August 2021 joint interview on behalf of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, William Zabka and Ralph Macchio discussed their characters’ relationship with each other throughout season 3. Zabka referenced that at the beginning of season 3, Daniel helps Johnny find his son Robby after he runs away following the West Valley High School fight.

“It’s a great long arc of Daniel and Johnny from really the first episode [of season 3], it’s a long arc to get to see to episode 10 here when we bow, so all of that and all the levels in there,” said Zabka. “Ralph and I have such a great time doing these driving scenes and you know, going to the rehab center and the fight, you know, in the chop shop, all of that stuff. It’s a slow burn to get to these guys to the next page which is the end of season 3, which sets up season 4.”

