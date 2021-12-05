VIDEO: Mike Barnes Beats Up Daniel LaRusso & Jessica Andrews

In the 1989 film “The Karate Kid Part III,” billionaire businessman Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) decides to help out his friend John Kreese (Martin Kove), who lost his Cobra Kai dojo after Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) defeated his star student Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) at the 1984 All Valley Tournament. Silver decides the best way to do so is to hire a 17-year-old martial artist named Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) to face off the New Jersey native at the 1985 All Valley. An issue arises when it is revealed that Daniel, who is now focused on his bonsai business with Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), does not plan on competing again.

Mike Barnes Brutalizes Daniel in ‘The Karate Kid Part III’

To ensure that Daniel is at the karate tournament, Mike and Silver’s other associates, Snake and Dennis, interrupt his dinner with his friend, Jessica Andrews (Robyn Lively). The epic scene can be watched below.





Daniel tells Mike that he is “not signing the application” for the 1985 All Valley. Dennis then shoves the teenager, who begins to defend himself. Jessica swings a pot at Snake’s stomach and Mike kicks her in retaliation. Daniel quickly comes to her defense and spars with Mike until Mr. Miyagi appears. The Okinawa native easily defeats Snake, Dennis, and Mike, who run to their car. Before they drive off, Mike shouts, “I’ll be back LaRusso, I’m going to get you man. You hear me. You’re finished.”

As fans of “The Karate Kid Part III” are aware, Daniel does end up competing against Mike at the 1985 All Valley. Unfortunately for Kreese and Silver, the New Jersey native once again wins the competition.

Sean Kanan Discussed ‘The Karate Kid Part III’ During a July 2021 Interview

The fourth season of “Cobra Kai” will debut on Netflix on December 31, 2021. Thomas Ian Griffith will reprise his role of Silver in the upcoming episodes. However, it has not been confirmed if Sean Kanan will appear as Mike Barnes on the show.

During a July 2021 interview on “The Locher Room,” Kanan disclosed he did not expect “The Karate Kid Part III” to continue to have such a devoted fanbase.

“I mean the ‘Karate Kid’ universe has a very loyal following, but with the juggernaut that is ‘Cobra Kai’ that has gone worldwide, it has been a game changer, you know… All of the sudden this character that I did, early, early in my career, now has a relevance to it that I think is even, you know, much more significant than I think when the film came out. It’s crazy,” said the “General Hospital” star.

During the July interview, the 55-year-old revealed how he got cast as Mike. The martial artist shared that he “went to this open call” for “The Karate Kid Part III.” He explained that the film’s director John Avildsen chose him from a line of 2,000 people waiting to audition for the role.

“[Avildsen] eventually picked me out of the line and sent me inside the sound stage and there was Ralph Macchio and I wound up doing a scene with him,” said Kanan.

Despite having a good audition, the casting director chose a different actor to play Mike. However, it was eventually decided that Kanan would be a better fit for the character.

“When they began rehearsals, they realized the kid they hired for Mike Barnes just wasn’t — he wasn’t the right guy, so they called me back and I got the role,” shared Kanan.

