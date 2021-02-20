Will Mike Barnes Be on Cobra Kai Season 4? THEORIES

Since its premiere in 2018, Cobra Kai has continued the storylines of quite a few Karate Kid characters. However, a popular antagonist from the film franchise, Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan), has not been featured in the acclaimed series.

The character was introduced in the 1989 film The Karate Kid Part III. John Kreese’s (Martin Kove) friend Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) offers the martial artist a decent sum of money, “a car,” and a percentage of his “new dojos.” In return, Barnes is tasked to win the 1985 All Valley Karate Tournament. However, he is unsuccessful and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) is named the All Valley champion.

Sean Kanan Teased His Character Could Be Featured on ‘Cobra Kai’

There seems to be some likelihood that Kanan will eventually reprise his role on Cobra Kai. In a January interview with the Desert Sun, the actor teased that his character may come back to the San Fernando Valley in the show’s future seasons. He told the publication:

I think [the creators] would like to work everybody in. At least 50 people a day hit me up on Instagram asking me if I’m coming back for season four. I think there’s a definite possibility, but I can neither confirm nor deny.

In August 2020, the actor made a similar statement during an interview for the Cobra Kai Theory YouTube channel. He noted that the series co-creators and executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg “would like to have everybody from the original films that’s the canon material involved in Cobra Kai.”

He clarified that “they just want to do it in a way that is organic and serves the show.”

Kanan Shared His Theories About His Character’s Future Storylines

In the interview with the Cobra Kai Theory YouTube channel, Kanan also shared his theories on how Barnes would act if he returned to the Karate Kid franchise.

He acknowledged that there is a possibility that he “wound up in prison” following the events of The Karate Kid Part III. The 54-year-old also stated that he could have served in the military, like the characters John Kreese, Terry Silver, and Mr. Miyagi (Noriyuki “Pat” Morita).

“You know, it straightened him out, and he became actually an honorable good guy or better man,” explained the father-of-one.

He went on to say that this storyline would be a juxtaposition to how the Vietnam war negatively affected Kreese.

“It would be interesting in that sense that Mike would be the other side of the coin of kind of the same experience of what John Kreese went through. I think it would be interesting if he came back and he wasn’t a bad guy,” said Kanan.

He also shared a humorous scenario, in which Barnes takes on an unexpected personality.

“Just for comic value, I think it would be funny if he wound up going to an Ashram. You know, Mr. beads and puka shells. You know, peace, love, and understanding,” explained the actor.

He noted that he felt like that plot would work on the show because Cobra Kai’s co-creators have “such great comic sensibilities” and have been involved with projects like Harold & Kumar.

“I could also see them creating something like that and it being really funny,” asserted Kanan.

