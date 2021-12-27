WATCH: Mike Barnes & Terry Silver Face Off

In the 1989 film, “The Karate Kid Part III,” Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) encounters his most deranged adversary, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). In the martial arts movie, John Kreese (Martin Kove) faces destitution following the events of the 1984 All Valley Tournament and enlists Silver’s help. The billionaire businessman comes up with a convoluted plan to assist his friend, where he decides to hire professional martial artist Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) to defeat Daniel at the 1985 All Valley. He also takes pleasure in manipulating Daniel into believing that he is an ally.

When Silver discovers that Daniel does not intend to defend his title at the All Valley, he sends Mike to harass him. After he trashes Daniel and Mr. Miyagi’s store, Mr. Miyagi’s Little Trees, the New Jersey native notifies the police. Mike confronts Daniel for getting the authorities involved at Miyagi’s house. The teenagers face off before being interrupted by Silver, who is pretending that he does not know Mike.

Silver and Mike then have a brief fight, which can be watched below.





When Silver comes to Daniel’s defense, Mike asks if he is the New Jersey native’s mother.

“Maybe,” responds the billionaire.

Mike takes the first swing, but Silver easily defends himself. Once he gets the 17-year-old on the ground, he instructs him to “get up.” Mike quickly obeys and Silver proceeds to slam a book on his head. He then threatens the martial artist with more physical violence.

“If I ever see you on the same street as this kid, I won’t be so charitable with your health,” warns Silver.

Mike ends up retreating, which enables Silver to gain Daniel’s trust.

Thomas Ian Griffith Teased Information About Terry Silver in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

In May 2021, Netflix announced that Thomas Ian Griffith will be reprising his role as Terry Silver in “Cobra Kai” season 4, which will premiere on December 31, 2021. In season 4, the billionaire decides to help Kreese with the Cobra Kai dojo yet again.

During a July 2021 appearance on the “Cobra Kai Kompanion” podcast, Griffith shared that fans will get a better understanding of Silver’s unhinged behavior in “The Karate Kid Part III.”

“Just wait until season 4 because they really go for it,” said the actor.

The 59-year-old warned that fans “may still hate [Silver], but there’s definitely something, you’re going to want to watch with him.”

He also shared that he was pleased with “Cobra Kai” season 4.

“All I can say is that I think you’re going to be along for the ride in season 4 and I think a lot of your questions will be answered. And I think it’s an exciting journey, not just for Terry Silver but overall, it’s just an epic season,” asserted the actor.

The Creators of ‘Cobra Kai’ Addressed if Mike Barnes Will Be On the Show

It has not been confirmed if Sean Kanan will also join the “Cobra Kai” cast. However, the creators of “Cobra Kai” Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, revealed there is a possibility Mike Barnes could return to The Valley during an August 2021 Awards Watch interview.

“Sean is somebody who has expressed interest in returning publicly. He’s somebody who is you know certainly meaningful in the ‘Karate Kid’ universe. You know, it’s certainly possible that he could show up,” asserted Hurwitz.

